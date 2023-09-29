$274.94 Bn Extended Warranty Market Estimated With Companies Offerings By Application Segments 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Extended Warranty Market

- Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- An extended warranty goes beyond the manufacturer's original guarantee, providing additional coverage for product repair and maintenance. It functions more as a service agreement than a standard warranty, as it's a discretionary option for buyers to address service-related concerns. Like express warranties, extended warranties have defined terms and conditions, and coverage may be denied if the purchaser breaches these terms. Extended warranties are typically available for valuable items like cars, electronics, and appliances. Although retailers sell them, the responsibility for implementing the extended warranty lies with the manufacturer on behalf of the customer.

As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global extended warranty market is estimated to display the fastest CAGR of 8.6% from 2022 to 2031, and was valued at $122.89 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $274.94 billion by 2031. The industry is expanding rapidly due to the rise in the adoption of computers, smartphones, home appliances, and other electronic gadgets and growing awareness about extended warranty policies among customers.

Download PFD Copy@

The extent of coverage provided by an extended warranty depends on the specific plan the consumer chooses to purchase. Moreover, the major extended warranties typically include coverage for the expenses associated with repairing or replacing parts that experience failures due to defects in materials or labor. Additionally, certain extended warranties may encompass labor costs, deductibles, and even the provision of rental cars.

Reliance General provides extended warranty coverage to OLA

Reliance General Insurance has extended insurance coverage to OLA Electric, enabling buyers of two-wheelers to access an extended warranty. The extended warranty offerings specifically address customer concerns regarding battery's shelf life and performance. The battery coverage protects the entire lifespan of the battery, going beyond the manufacturer's initial three-year warranty to include the fourth and fifth years. Additionally, it offers performance coverage for up to 60,000 kilometers.

The comprehensive coverage encompasses protection for essential electric vehicle components, including the motor, controller, charger, and battery. According to Anand Singhi, Chief Distribution Officer at Reliance General Insurance, this product provides comprehensive protection to cater to the various requirements of OLA electric vehicle owners. It not only acts as a safeguard for OLA's customers but also ensures they receive customized expert assistance.

Inquire Before Buying@

Key Market Players: AXA, Endurance Warranty Services, LLC, Asurion, CarShield, LLC, ASSURANT, INC, American International Group, Inc, AmTrust Financial, SquareTrade, Inc, Edel Assurance, CARCHEX

Tesla has introduced its extended warranty program in Canada

Tesla has officially expanded its extended warranty program to Canada, making it available to owners of the Model X, Model Y, Model 3, and Model S. This program, initially launched in the United States in March, is now accessible in Canada as well.

The ESA offers coverage for an additional two years. As per the information provided in the mobile app, the Extended Service Agreement (ESA) becomes active after the expiration of the basic vehicle limited warranty of an average of four years. However, it's important to note that once the ESA comes into effect, it does not cover basic maintenance items such as brake pad replacement and other wear-and-tear components. Instead, it focuses on covering the repair or replacement of parts that exhibit defects in materials, specifically those manufactured or supplied by Tesla during the ESA coverage period.

To conclude, the global extended warranty industry is expanding rapidly with growing awareness among consumers about extended warranties and the rapid adoption of electronic gadgets globally. The extended warranty industry will grow even more in the upcoming years.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know:

Extended Warranty Market Segmentation:

By Distribution Channel

-Manufacturers

-Retailers

-Others

By Coverage

-Standard Protection Plan

-Accidental Protection Plan

By Application

-Automobiles

-Consumer Electronics

-Home Appliances

-Mobile Devices and PCs

-Others

By End User

-Individuals

-Business

By Region

-North America (U.S., Canada)

-Europe (Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

-LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Top Trending Reports:

Video Banking Service Market

Public Cloud in BFSI Market

Supply Chain Finance Market

Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce Market

Bitcoin Payments Market

Invoice Factoring Market

Telecommunication Insurance Market

Social Media Analytics Based Insurance Market

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn