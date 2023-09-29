Elevating Cell Analysis Accuracy: Pluriselect-USA Precision Filters For Consistent Results

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EL CAJON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Innovative Sieving Solutions Redefine Cell Analysis with Unmatched Accuracy by Pluriselect-USA.In a stride towards redefining laboratory techniques and ensuring precise cell analysis, Pluriselect-USA unveils their latest breakthrough – a comprehensive range of precision cell strainers designed to elevate cell analysis accuracy. These innovative tools empower researchers and scientists to achieve consistent and reliable results, significantly enhancing the quality of their studies.Leading the charge is the Uberstrainer, a sample preparation device that pushes the boundaries of lab cell strainers , expanding their utility for increased selection, separation, and isolation. Featuring a modular design, the Uberstrainer offers unparalleled versatility and a wide range of functionalities, catering to the intricate demands of modern research.At the heart of Pluriselect-USA's innovation is the PluriStrainer, a high quality strainer designed for diverse laboratory applications where liquid filtration and purification are paramount. What sets the PluriStrainer apart is its unique design with enhanced ventilation, effectively preventing clogging and ensuring smart sample preparation. These stackable strainers enable direct filtration with various mesh sizes and can be inverted to conveniently recover the sieved material. For processing large sample volumes, they seamlessly integrate with a funnel, adding to their adaptability. Compatible with major brand 50 mL centrifuge tubes, the PluriStrainer, in combination with the Connector Ring, allows for low-pressure filtration, facilitating the process while retaining accuracy. Moreover, it offers the flexibility to control liquid flow, retaining liquid on top of the mesh for supplementary sample preparation and incubation purposes.The Syringe Strainer , another superior strainer in Pluriselect-USA's collection, emerges as a sieving and filtration device designed for handling substantial quantities of liquid. The strainer effortlessly connects to syringes or tubes via a Luer-Lock adaptor, functioning under both positive and negative pressures. This innovation paves the way for efficient particle exclusion or concentration, enabling researchers to tailor their processes as needed.The Membrane Strainer stands as a testament to precision, equipped with defined pore size exclusion limits – 1, 3, 5, and 8 μm pores – for thorough filtration and detection of minuscule particles. Crafted with non-hygroscopic membranes, these filters ensure optimal sample recovery, while low non-specific protein binding minimizes sample loss in protein-containing solutions. Biologically inert, non-cytotoxic, and displaying exceptional chemical and temperature resistance, the Membrane Strainer finds its place in an array of applications from biological and cytological analysis to environmental assessments.Pluriselect-USA's commitment to diverse research needs shines through with the Steel Basket Strainer, a robust strainer made from fine stainless steel mesh. Designed to fit standard 50 ml centrifuge tubes, this strainer's chemical resistance deems it suitable for processes where plastic counterparts fall short. With a focus on longevity and stability, the Steel Basket Strainer can be reused multiple times, supporting tasks such as tissue dissociation. For added convenience, heat sterilization or autoclaving are recommended.The Re-Strainer (In-Line Strainer) is one of the high-volume filtration device, adept at excluding or concentrating particles while retaining the option of particle recovery. Its versatile design accommodates seamless integration within complex filtration systems, presenting two female luer-lock ports for enhanced connectivity. Researchers can establish filter cascades or in-line strainers , tailoring their setups to suit their experimental designs.Rounding off this impressive lineup, the Mini Strainer addresses the needs of small sample volumes, providing optimized sieving capabilities for various tubes, plates, and vials. Its versatility spans across 1.5 ml / 2.0 ml reaction tubes, 15 ml conical centrifuge tubes, FACSTM tubes, Cryo vials, and 24- and 48-well plates, offering adaptability without compromise."Pluriselect-USA is dedicated to driving scientific progress by providing researchers with innovative tools that enhance accuracy and consistency," said Ms. Silva Jurich, COO of Pluriselect-USA. "Our lab cell strainers are a result of unwavering commitment to quality and excellence, aiming to transform how researchers approach cell analysis."In an era where scientific precision is of paramount importance, Pluriselect-USA's precision cell strainers represent a transformative leap towards accuracy, consistency, and reliability in cell analysis. These lab cell strainers promise to reshape the landscape of laboratory research, enabling scientists to unlock new insights and drive innovation.About Pluriselect-USA:Pluriselect-USA is one of the leading provider of innovative laboratory solutions that empower researchers to achieve advancements in cell analysis and sample preparation. With a commitment to innovation, quality, and excellence, Pluriselect-USA's products are designed to elevate accuracy and consistency in laboratory processes, enabling scientists to push the boundaries of scientific exploration.

