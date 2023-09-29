Ivie App Users Save 18% On Their Monthly Winter Energy Bills

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mike Woodhall, founder & CEO of Chameleon Technology

the ivie smart meter app

The ivie Bud IHD (in home display)

- Mike Woodhall, CEO of Chameleon TechnologyLEEDS, WEST YORKSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- As the UK edges towards colder months, cost-conscious households could save around 18% a month on their winter energy bills – simply by using a free-to-download energy saving app.The ivie app helps users to track and save energy by using data from their home's smart meter . It's able to produce personalised energy saving recommendations by identifying which areas of the home are using the most energy, and presents the opportunity to win points and prizes through reducing energy usage.A study* conducted by Chameleon Technology, creators of the ivie app, compared energy usage data from users before and after they downloaded the ivie app. In a year where huge amounts of people were concerned about their bills and trying to change their energy habits, the ivie app was the ideal supportive tool to supercharge their efforts.It found that users saved an average of 17.9% on their electrical energy usage per month, over the three months of October, November and December 2022 vs 2021 (pre-ivie app launch).Even more impressively, the average gas saving was 24.1%. This equates to an average monthly cost saving of £25.72 per month for electricity and £36.02 per month for gas – with potential savings of £185.22 over the three months.**Following the latest update from regulator Ofgem, households will see a welcome fall in their energy bills from 1 October after a drop in the energy price cap. But even with the reduction, the current price cap is 60% higher than it was in winter 2021.Analysts at ivie say that despite this much-needed drop in gas and electricity tariffs, the rising cost of living pressures elsewhere, coupled with the reduction of government support, will see households struggling through another stressful winter.The ivie app is designed to help households truly understand their energy usage, which is crucial to saving energy in the home and reducing bills. This is made possible with energy usage breakdowns revealing which habits and activities – such as heating, laundry or lighting – are using the most energy.The app is able to generate clear, personalised saving tips, suggestions and challenges based on a user's energy usage, helping to save even more on bills. Households can also participate in a rewards system for their energy savings, which can be exchanged for prizes, weekly raffles and deals, providing an even greater incentive to be more energy conscious around the home.Mike Woodhall, founder and CEO of Chameleon Technology, commented:“Despite government reassurances that energy bills will come down in time for winter, millions of households are still dreading the onset of the colder months – after all, last December saw one of the most vicious cold snaps experienced for years in the UK. Our own user study of the ivie app demonstrates that significant savings can be made this winter with the help of clear energy data and insights, and being able to apply direct saving suggestions to the family home.“There are plenty of energy-saving tips out there, but not all of them are accessible or applicable to every household's needs or resources. The ivie app generates insights based on actual energy usage, rather than generic advice based on a typical household's consumption. It is this personal and simple approach that is actively transforming the way users engage with energy.”The ivie app works with all smart meters and all energy providers. To unlock live energy data in the app, users can connect it to an ivie Bud in-home display (RRP £49.99), helping households to make instant, smart energy-saving decisions that will further reduce costs, energy and carbon. By being informed in real time, users can instantly observe device and energy use, and adjust their habits accordingly to bring even greater energy and cash savings.Added Mike Woodhall:“As cost-of-living pressures continue to put the squeeze on household budgets, it is essential to improve our understanding of how we use energy in the home. The ivie app and ivie Bud were created for this exact reason: to make understanding and managing energy simpler, smarter and more personal. Accurate, real-time energy data is crucial for achieving this. With live data, people can make smart energy-saving decisions on the spot that bring genuine change to how they use energy.”ENDS* Consumer study conducted amongst 238 ivie app users who accessed a survey comparing gas and electricity use in Oct, Nov & Dec 2022 (when respondents had been using the ivie app) against the same period in 2021, before the ivie app was launched on August 31, 2022.** Financial savings are estimates based on the average monthly savings for the three-month energy use period Oct, Nov & Dec 2022. Usage costs to compare the 2021 and 2022 calculations were based on Oct-Dec 2022 average UK unit costs. Savings are for illustrative purposes only and based on the monthly energy consumption made by the participants in the study who were actively engaged with the ivie app. Energy consumption varies per individual household and users.

TERRY GILLIGAN

Campfire PR

+44 7770703541

email us here