QCI Corp. stands for Quantum Conscious Intelligence and strives for AGI via its supreme AI-Infrastructure

The former Blockchain Intelligence Solutions Inc. becomes QCI Corp. which is now a conglomerate of AI companies from Europe, US and Asia

Massive investment shifts from Real Estate into AI-Infrastructure

- Creator & Ceo of QCI Corp. Dr. TorstenMIAMI, FLORIDA, USA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The global real estate markets have recently experienced significant turmoil, triggering waves of change across industries. Amidst this transformation, influential figures such as the Oracle of Omaha, Warren Buffet , have made groundbreaking announcements that are reshaping investment landscapes.Warren Buffet, renowned for his astute investment strategies, unveiled his strategic move to sell his real estate holdings and allocate 48% of his portfolio towards AI infrastructure. This announcement serves as a testament to the growing recognition of the potential in AI infrastructure investment. Buffet's decision reflects his belief in the future of artificial intelligence as a cornerstone of innovation and progress.Following in the footsteps of this visionary shift, Blackstone, one of the largest real estate investment companies, is mirroring Buffet's strategic move. Blackstone has revealed its intention to swiftly divest its real estate portfolios, redirecting their capital towards the burgeoning AI infrastructure sector. This move underlines the profound shifts in investment strategies and the undeniable allure of AI.In this dynamic landscape, one company stands out for its innovative approach: QCI AI Infrastructure. QCI's commitment to environmentally conscious AI solutions sets them apart in a field dominated by generative AI solutions. Unlike many players relying on statistics-based algorithms, QCI is pushing the boundaries of traditional generative AI's inefficiency.QCI's AI infrastructure solutions address real-world needs with precision, delivering tangible outcomes for various industries. With a bold ambition to achieve Artificial General Intelligence (AGI), QCI's technology bridges the gap by providing AI infrastructure that is up to 10,000% more efficient than current models. This efficiency not only maximizes potential but also aligns with the company's long-term vision of developing AGI.In a world where transformative advancements are essential, QCI AI Infrastructure's groundbreaking technologies are reshaping traditional norms and expectations. As the market evolves, QCI remains a pioneering force that seeks to redefine the very essence of AI and its place in our interconnected universe.

