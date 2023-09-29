ITL Biomedical Expands Animal Health Line With Innovative Pawcheck® Urine Collection Products

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) scoop.jpeg" width="300" height="200" alt="PawCheck® P-Scoop® Urine Collector distributed by ITL BioMedical" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

- John Tonkinson, Ph.D., ITL's VP Global Sales and MarketingRESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ITL BioMedical, a leader in human and veterinary medical products globally, proudly announces the expansion of its animal health product line with the launch of PawCheck, a revolutionary range that simplifies urine collection for companion animals and ensures enhanced comfort and safety for both animals and veterinary professionals.Introducing PawCheck ProductsThe new additions to ITL's animal health line are designed to streamline workflow for veterinary technicians while emphasizing hygiene, safety, and the well-being of the patients:●PawCheck® P-Scoop® - The next level in canine urine collection. A groundbreaking tool that takes into consideration the vital aspects of hygiene and comfort, providing an efficient and hassle-free urine collection experience for smaller breeds.●PawCheck® P-Scoop® Plus - Precision urine collection for larger breeds. Tailored specifically for medium to large male dogs, this tool ensures a splash-free and comfortable urine collection process.●PawCheck® Cat Litter - A better way to monitor cat health. This non-absorbent litter offers pet parents an efficient method for urine collection, facilitating regular health monitoring through urinalysis with enhanced comfort for the feline patients.Enhancing Veterinary Care Through InnovationThese products join the ITL's established animal health line including the widely adopted Tego Blood Collection Kit and Oral Fluids Kit, providing a comprehensive solution to veterinary practices globally.“With the introduction of PawCheck, we are taking a step towards resolving an everyday challenge faced by vet staff,” said John Tonkinson, Ph.D., ITL's VP, Global Sales and Marketing.“Based on feedback from veterinary professionals and pet parents, this line of products stands tall on efficiency, hygiene, and the comfort of the animals. It's a solution that mirrors ITL's commitment to enhancing healthcare through innovative solutions.”Purchasing InformationThe PawCheck products are available for online purchase at ITLBioMedical.com. For larger quantities, contact or +1 (703) 435-6700 for a personalized quote.About ITL BioMedicalITL Biomedical sets industry standards in the innovative design and production of biological sampling systems and healthcare devices for human and animal use. The company's patented medical devices focus on safety and process efficiency for end users, their blood donors, and patients in blood collection centers and healthcare markets worldwide. ITL BioMedical is a division of ITL Health Group (ASX:ITD).For more information or inquiries, visit ITLBioMedical.com.

