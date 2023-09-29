Deep Ellum Art Company Presents Tropidelic W/ Kyle Smith & Joey Harkum This October

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This will be a great evening for those who appreciate eclectic music, artistic ambiance, and the vibrant sense of community that embodies Deep Ellum Art Company.Deep Ellum Art Company, Dallas's much-celebrated sanctuary for artists and musicians, is upping the ante this October with an electrifying musical showcase. On the evening of Wednesday, October 25, 2023, the genre-blending sensations of Tropidelic with Kyle Smith & Joey Harkum will take over the stage, delivering their unique fusion of reggae, hip-hop, and rock to an eager audience."As a haven for creativity, Deep Ellum Art Co. strives to bring together the best in music, visual arts, and more," The company's rep stated. "We can't wait for Tropidelic to light up our stage with their energetic mix of sounds. Adding Kyle Smith and Joey Harkum to the lineup will turn the evening into an auditory feast that embodies the essence of what we're all about."When attendees walk through the doors at 3200 Commerce St., Dallas, TX 75226, at 7:00 pm, they will enter an experience that transcends the traditional music venue. Before the show kicks off at 8:00 pm, there's a plethora of interactive engagements available to every visitor. From immersing oneself in the venue's constantly evolving projection-mapped art gallery, filled with art from local DFW artists, to engaging in playful yard games in the sprawling 15,000-square-foot Art Yard.For the foodies among us, there's the added allure of rotating food trucks, offering a smorgasbord of culinary delights that cater to a wide range of palates. This is also the perfect chance to explore the venue's unique craft cocktail dispenser, which has captivated casual drinkers and cocktail aficionados alike. "It's absolutely a great place to spend not just your evening but your whole afternoon," noted a pleased patron.This event is just one example of how Deep Ellum Art Company continues raising the bar for artistic and musical experiences in Dallas. As autumn leaves begin to fall, this October evening promises an unforgettable showcase of talent, both on the stage and all around the venue, embodying the collaborative spirit that is the heart of the Deep Ellum Art Company mission.Tickets for the Tropidelic with Kyle Smith & Joey Harkum show are now available online via the Deep Ellum Art Company website and will be sold at the door on the night of the event.About Deep Ellum Art Company -Founded by John and Kari LaRue, Deep Ellum Art Company is a 5,000-square-foot creative hub "Dedicated to the Creative and Native." The venue features a state-of-the-art music stage, a projection-mapped art gallery, and a diverse bar menu. The outdoor 15,000-square-foot Art Yard offers street art, yard games, and food trucks. The venue is open seven days a week and enriches the Dallas-Fort Worth community with art classes, artist markets, and curated gallery shows. Those looking forward to a good evening filled with music can come see the Tropidelic with Kyle Smith & Joey Harkum this October 25, 2023.

Media Contact

Deep Ellum Art Company

+1 214-697-8086



Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram