Campari ® , the iconic Milanese red aperitivo and longtime supporter of cinema, returns to the New York Film Festival (Sept. 29 – Oct. 15) for a fifth consecutive year as the Festival's Official Partner and the Presenting Partner of Opening Night. New to this year, Campari will also serve as the Presenting Partner of Closing Night to further celebrate this milestone partnership anniversary. Campari's connection to the world of film dates back to its creation in 1860, and the brand's support of one of the season's most iconic festivals and the Film at Lincoln Center nonprofit, demonstrates its continued celebration of cinematic creativity, storytelling and innovation.

CAMPARI® TOASTS TO MILESTONE FIFTH ANNIVERSARY AS THE OFFICIAL PARTNER OF THE 61ST NEW YORK FILM FESTIVAL

This milestone partnership year underscores Campari's dedication to the film industry, adding to the brand's impressive support of film festivals and award shows worldwide, such as Festival de Cannes, Venice International Film Festival, Berlin International Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and Costume Designers Guild Awards.

With an enduring commitment to championing cinema and the trailblazing filmmakers who inspire unforgettable creations, Campari will sponsor the NYFF61's Opening Night, featuring the North American premiere of Todd Haynes' May December and a celebratory after-party. The evening will be a toast to cinema with iconic, classic Campari cocktails available for individuals of legal drinking age to cheers to the start of this year's Festival. Additionally, this cinematic event will also serve as the backdrop for Campari's own U.S. premiere, to display its all-new Campari bottle design, which has been aesthetically revamped to evoke the spirit of Milan paying homage to Campari's home and the birthplace of the aperitivo ritual.



"Celebrating our fifth anniversary with the New York Film Festival, a Festival that's unwaveringly dedicated to the filmmaking community, is extremely exciting for Campari," says Andrea Sengara, Vice President of Marketing at Campari America.

"NYFF is an iconic, cultural moment in New York, and it's an honor for Campari to continue its historic involvement and raise a Campari Negroni to toast the cinematic pioneers behind the screen, whose work inspires and moves us."

Campari NYFF Closing Night Experience

Additionally, for the first time, Campari will host a consumer sweepstakes in which five lucky individuals of legal drinking age will have an opportunity to win a one-of-a-kind experience to attend the New York Film Festival Closing Night Gala (Oct. 13) as Campari's special guest. Winners joining with a guest will be invited to step inside the world of cinema through the lens of Campari and receive the rare opportunity to have their own red carpet moment, walking and being photographed on the same "stage" as the filmmakers. During the evening, the winners will attend the North American premiere of the Closing Night selection, Michael Mann's Ferrari, as well as the Closing Night party. To enter the sweepstakes, consumers can visit the @CampariUSA Instagram.

Campari Negroni Milano Maranello

For those looking to further celebrate the Festival and this year's cinematic debuts, Campari has unveiled a specialty cocktail, the Campari Negroni Milano Maranello, in honor of the Closing Night Gala and as an ode to Campari's Italian roots.



Ingredients:



1 part Campari®



1 part Del Professore Rosso Vermouth®



1 part Glen Grant 12®



Dash of Balsamic Vinegar



Orange Garnish Served in a Rocks Glass

"Campari is a longtime partner, committed to supporting films and film festivals; as a

filmmaker-focused Festival, that's important to us," says Lesli Klainberg, President of Film at Lincoln Center. "We're delighted to celebrate our fifth year anniversary with Campari at the 61st New York Film Festival."

Those of legal drinking age can toast to this year's excellence in film by recreating the specialty Campari cocktail at home, with the newly designed Campari bottles available on e-commerce sites Drizly , ReserveBar , Instacart

or at your local retailer. To follow along with this year's NYFF, head to the Film at Lincoln Center website

and Campari's social media channel @CampariUSA. Whether enjoying films at home or in the theater, Campari reminds you to please do so responsibly.

