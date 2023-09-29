Extending The Powers Of The Management Board Member Of A/S Delfi

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Supervisory Board of A/S Delfi, the Latvian subsidiary of AS Ekspress Grupp, decided to extend the powers of the Management Board member Konstantins Kuzikovs for the next five years.

The Management Board of A/S Delfi continues in former composition: Konstantins Kuzikovs (Chairman of the Board), Filips Lastovskis and Maira Meija.

Delfi has been recognised as the most trustworthy and most beloved news media brand in Latvia. With more than 800 thousand monthly users Delfi is a leading news media channel in Latvia, in both languages - Latvian and Russian.

Mari-Liis Rüütsalu

AS Ekspress Grupp

Chairman of the Management Board

+372 512 2591



