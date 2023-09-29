The Hydrocephalus Association Earns A Prestigious Four-Star Rating From Charity Navigator

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Hydrocephalus Association Logo

Charity Navigator Four Star Rating

We are proud to announce that our financial stability and commitment to accountability have earned us a prestigious Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator.

- Diana Gray, Hydrocephalus Association, President and CEOBETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The Hydrocephalus Association is proud to announce that our steadfast financial stability, unwavering commitment to accountability, and transparent practices have earned us a prestigious Four-Star Rating from Charity Navigator . This esteemed designation establishes the Hydrocephalus Association as a certified 'Give with Confidence' charity, affirming that our organization effectively utilizes donations in accordance with Charity Navigator's rigorous standards.Charity Navigator stands as the largest and most respected independent charity evaluator in the United States. For over two decades, this organization has served as a reliable and impartial resource, assisting more than 11 million donors annually in making informed choices. Charity Navigator assesses nonprofit effectiveness through a comprehensive analysis based on four pivotal indicators, known as 'beacons.' Presently, nonprofits can receive ratings for their performance in the Impact & Results, Accountability & Finance, Culture & Community, and Leadership & Adaptability beacons.“We are delighted to provide the Hydrocephalus Association with third-party accreditation that validates their operational excellence,” said Michael Thatcher, President and CEO of Charity Navigator.“The Four-Star Rating is the highest possible rating an organization can achieve. We are eager to see the good work that the Hydrocephalus Association is able to accomplish in the years ahead.”"As we mark our 40th anniversary this year, achieving a Four-Star Charity Navigator rating serves as an additional affirmation of our steadfast dedication to sound governance and fiscal responsibility," remarked Diana Gray, President and CEO of the Hydrocephalus Association. "We aspire for this recognition to introduce our mission to fresh supporters, individuals who can join us in advancing our quest to discover a cure for hydrocephalus and enhance the quality of life for those affected by this condition."Thanks to our dedicated supporters, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown into a prominent national presence, serving as the leading resource for our community and holding the distinction of being the largest nonprofit, non-governmental contributor to hydrocephalus research in the United States. Collectively, we have made a profound impact on the healthcare and scientific realms, as well as the lives of countless individuals affected by this condition.The Hydrocephalus Association's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on charitynavigator.org.About the Hydrocephalus Association:Founded in 1983 by parents of children with hydrocephalus, the Hydrocephalus Association has grown to be the nation's largest and most widely respected organization dedicated to hydrocephalus. The Hydrocephalus Association began funding research in 2009. Since then HA has committed well over $7 million to research, making it the largest non-profit, non-governmental funder of hydrocephalus research in the U.S. All Hydrocephalus Association WALKs are volunteer-initiated and volunteer coordinated. For more information, visit the Hydrocephalus Association website at or call (888) 598-3789.

Judy Froehlich

Hydrocephalus Association

+1 407-463-6305

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube