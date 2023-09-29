Deep Ellum Art Company Announces Thrilling October Music Events, Including Son Rompe Pera

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- This October, Deep Ellum Art Company, the artistic hub of Dallas, announces an electric lineup of live music events. Featuring performances by Leah Kate and the highly anticipated Son Rompe Pera, the venue sets the stage for a month-long celebration of music and culture."With a vibrant blend of musical styles lined up, October at Deep Ellum Art Company will be a tribute to the diverse range of artistic talent we have in our community," said John LaRue, co-founder of Deep Ellum Art Company. "Our venue is more than a space; it's a nexus for artists and audiences alike to celebrate creativity in all its forms."The venue starts its October series with "Leah Kate: THE SUPER OVER TOUR" on Wednesday, October 4, featuring Conor Burns, Senses, and Elle Baez. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., with performances starting at 8:00 p.m. The buzz continues with "Chasquis Presents: Son Rompe Pera" on Saturday, October 14. This evening will also feature the musical talents of special guest Papi Chulo. Doors open at 7:00 p.m., and the showtime is 8:00 p.m. Families won't want to miss "The Rock and Roll Playhouse plays the Music of Taylor Swift for Kids + More" on Sunday, October 15. This afternoon show has doors opening at noon.Additional performances include Jalen Ngonda on Wednesday, October 18, and Hojean with special guest Sayak Das on Monday, October 23. All events will take place at Deep Ellum Art Company's location at 3200 Commerce St., Dallas, TX 75226.Customer testimonials for Deep Ellum Art Company highlight the venue's unique atmosphere, reasonable drink prices, excellent live music, and convenient parking. The sentiment is clear: Deep Ellum Art Company is a beloved space where art and community thrive.About Deep Ellum Art Company -Deep Ellum Art Company was founded by John and Kari LaRue as a space that would be "Dedicated to the Creative and Native." Housed in a building that was once a printing press repair shop and an auto parts service center, the venue has been transformed into a 5,000-square-foot mixed-use creative facility. The interior includes a projection-mapped art gallery, a state-of-the-art music venue, and a bar with an extensive drink menu featuring 27 beers and ciders, 7 draft cocktails, and 4 wines on tap. Outside, the 15,000-square-foot Art Yard invites guests to explore street art, enjoy yard games, and indulge in local food trucks. The venue is open seven days a week and offers art classes, outdoor artist markets, and gallery shows curated by local artists from the DFW area. It also showcases performers like Hojean and many more.

