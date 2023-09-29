Introducing The Intersection Of Art And Streetwear: B. Contemporary Streetwear Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bridget Bradley, Artist & Designer Models her Exclusive Print Design, Smile Crop Top Tee

Exploring the Fusion of Creativity and Fashion in the B. Contemporary Streetwear Collection

- Bridget BradleySUNSHINE COAST, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Prepare to step into the world of exclusive streetwear that is elevated by modern design and an edgy vibe. Abstract Artist and Designer , Bridget Bradley, has launched her new B. Contemporary Streetwear collection (B, for Bridget) starting with a small range of designer print t-shirts and crop tops. With a background as a high fashion Model, Bridget, based on the Sunshine Coast, is Creative Director of her small business as a full-time Abstract Artist and Designer; her creativity is boundless. She is set to make her artistic mark with her streetwear collection that exudes an edgy sense of style and eye-catching designs.Bridget's passion for art, demonstrated by her vibrant abstract paintings , flows over into her designs where fashion and art seamlessly converge with Bridget's print designs. Created using superior construction, finishing and high-quality 100% cotton, Bridget has worked toward aligning the t-shirts with her own expectations and commitment to exceptional quality, comfort and style.Bridget sees each t-shirt as a canvas awaiting her artistic expression. The tees feature Bridget's distinctive designs and her signature logo on pristine white fabric. The fusion of art and streetwear is real in every stitch and Bridget wants these tees to be the ultimate statement piece for fashion-forward individuals.The collection caters to all with a wide range of sizes based on men, women, and the ever-popular unisex option. Bridget's hopes that her t-shirts will offer versatile options for individuals looking to make a bold streetstyle statement or infuse a touch of artistry into an everyday wardrobe.Bridget's love of animals and nature drives her commitment to caring about the planet through sustainability with responsibly sourced cottons, eco-friendly ink, and printing processes. Bridget will also offer more organic cotton options in the future, ensuring that every piece leaves a minimal environmental footprint.View this artistic fashion in contemporary streetwear, by visiting Bridget's website at bridgetbradleyart.com.Head over to Instagram @bridgetbradleyart to follow Bridget's artist journey.B. Contemporary Streetwear is sustainable, and artistically inspired streetwear. Bridget's collection of unique t-shirts are more than clothing; they are a work of wearable art.For press inquiries, please contact: Bridget Bradley using the contact form at the website.About Bridget Bradley: Bridget is a talented Abstract Artist and Designer with a passion for art and fashion. With a background in high fashion modelling and a unique artistic vision, Bridget's first offerings of her streetwear print designs as one-of-a-kind wearable creations is the B. Contemporary Streetwear t-shirt collection. Her commitment to high-quality materials, sustainability, and artistic expression sets her apart as a fresh, urban chic, style-minded designer.Follow Bridget on Instagram: @bridgetbradleyartVisit her website: bridgetbradleyart.comBridget Bradley paintings at Bluethumb Art Australia:

