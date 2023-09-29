Azerbaijan Patiently Waited For Junta Regime's Liquidation - Turkish FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Local anti-terrorist activities were the right of Azerbaijan, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijani brothers patiently waited after the 44-day war for the elimination of the junta regime in Karabakh. But to no avail. Armenia did not try to solve the problem; it wanted to prolong the time," he said.

He mentioned that there were no civilian casualties during the latest anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh.

"After the second Karabakh war, the steps taken by the separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region have led to an increase in tensions. The separatist regime has recently carried out a number of provocations: they tried to approach the positions of the Azerbaijani Army, dug trenches to strengthen their positions, and carried out various fortification works. Azerbaijan's response to these illegal actions by Armenia was not long in coming. Azerbaijan took steps not against the Armenian population but to ensure their security and eliminate uncertainty," Fidan said.