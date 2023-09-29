Azerbaijan Patiently Waited For Junta Regime's Liquidation - Turkish FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Local
anti-terrorist activities were the right of Azerbaijan, Turkish
Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said, Trend reports.
"Azerbaijani brothers patiently waited after the 44-day war for
the elimination of the junta regime in Karabakh. But to no avail.
Armenia did not try to solve the problem; it wanted to prolong the
time," he said.
He mentioned that there were no civilian casualties during the
latest anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh.
"After the second Karabakh war, the steps taken by the
separatist regime in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region have led to an
increase in tensions. The separatist regime has recently carried
out a number of provocations: they tried to approach the positions
of the Azerbaijani Army, dug trenches to strengthen their
positions, and carried out various fortification works.
Azerbaijan's response to these illegal actions by Armenia was not
long in coming. Azerbaijan took steps not against the Armenian
population but to ensure their security and eliminate uncertainty,"
Fidan said.
