Tajikistan Working On Improving Investment Climate - President Rahmon

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 29. Tajikistan
is continuously working on improving the investment climate and
simplifying administrative procedures, Trend reports.
Tajikistan's President Emomali Rahmon highlighted these
initiatives in his video address to participants at the
"Dushanbe-2023" International Investment Forum.
He pointed out that the global community currently prioritizes
the development of the private sector and acknowledges its
significance as one of the key drivers of progress.
"In the National Development Strategy for the period up to 2030,
Tajikistan has placed special emphasis on fostering the growth of
the private sector through capital attraction, recognizing it as
one of the goals of our economic policy," Rahmon said.
The Tajik president also emphasized that Tajikistan follows an
open-door policy and places great importance on developing
cooperative relationships with economic and trade partners. To
expand the geography of capital attraction and simplify entry into
the country's economy, comprehensive reforms are being implemented
across various sectors.
The International Investment Forum in Dushanbe has gathered over
800 representatives from governments and business circles from more
than 30 countries worldwide, as well as international
organizations.
The primary objective of the event is to showcase the favorable
investment climate of Tajikistan, attract investments, foster
collaboration between domestic companies and foreign investors, and
promote the growth of digital commerce.
