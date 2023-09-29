Azerbaijan To Reconstruct Electric Power System In Nakhchivan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. The electric
power system in Nakhchivan will undergo a complete reconstruction
under the state program, the Plenipotentiary Representative of the
President of Azerbaijan in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic Fuad
Najafli said, Trend reports.
He made the remark at the 3rd Türkiye-Azerbaijan energy forum
and the first international conference themed“Nakhchivan – Green
Energy Zone” held in Nakhchivan.
The official noted that, as provided for in the program, within
the framework of the Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Europe electric corridor
project, connecting the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic with the
main energy system of the country, laying a power transmission line
to Türkiye, frequency regulation for exporting electricity through
the energy system of Türkiye and measures to connect the energy
system of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic to the network of the
European Association of Transmission System Operators of
Electricity (ENTSO-E) will increase the potential for production
and export of electricity to Türkiye and further to Europe.
"This will expand opportunities and alternatives for selling
electricity to the world market (Türkiye and Europe)," he
noted.
Najafli added that the modernization of existing power plants
and the construction of new ones through public-private
partnerships in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, increasing
electricity production from renewable energy sources (primarily
solar), and the possibilities of public-private partnerships, as
well as the implementation of new projects, will ensure further
exports of electricity.
According to him, reconstruction of existing power lines and
substations in accordance with modern requirements and the
establishment of a SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition)
center for operational management and monitoring of the energy
system will lead to improved efficiency of electricity supply and a
sustainable reduction of losses in the electricity production and
supply systems.
The Azerbaijani-Turkish Energy Forum was initiated within the
framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic
Cooperation between the two countries to further strengthen
strategic energy cooperation. The first forum was held on December
21–22, 2021, in Baku, and the second one on October 5–6, 2022, in
Istanbul.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107165463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.