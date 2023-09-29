Azerbaijan Supports Domestic Communities In Preserving Their Beliefs, Rites - Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan supports various communities to protect their religion and traditions, chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious Community Robert Mobili said at the conference on "Azerbaijan: the example of coexistence", Trend reports.

He noted that the history of the model of coexistence in Azerbaijan is very ancient.

"Historically, representatives of different religions have lived and created comfortably in Azerbaijan. This is our way of life. "When speaking about Azerbaijan, we proudly talk about the tolerance of our people," Mobili said.

Our state treats all communities with care and attention. Azerbaijan does not dispense support to different communities in preserving their religion, traditions, and customs. President Ilham Aliyev says in all his speeches that coexistence has always been present in Azerbaijan, and it is of great importance for us. Yes, these are all Azerbaijani realities," Mobili added.

A conference on "Azerbaijan: An Example of Coexistence" is being held in Baku on September 29 under the organization of the Moral Values Propaganda Foundation under the State Committee for Work with Religious Entities.