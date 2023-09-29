Azerbaijan Supports Domestic Communities In Preserving Their Beliefs, Rites - Chairman

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Azerbaijan
supports various communities to protect their religion and
traditions, chairman of the Albanian-Udi Christian Religious
Community Robert Mobili said at the conference on "Azerbaijan: the
example of coexistence", Trend reports.
He noted that the history of the model of coexistence in
Azerbaijan is very ancient.
"Historically, representatives of different religions have lived
and created comfortably in Azerbaijan. This is our way of life.
"When speaking about Azerbaijan, we proudly talk about the
tolerance of our people," Mobili said.
Our state treats all communities with care and attention.
Azerbaijan does not dispense support to different communities in
preserving their religion, traditions, and customs. President Ilham
Aliyev says in all his speeches that coexistence has always been
present in Azerbaijan, and it is of great importance for us. Yes,
these are all Azerbaijani realities," Mobili added.
A conference on "Azerbaijan: An Example of Coexistence" is being
held in Baku on September 29 under the organization of the Moral
Values Propaganda Foundation under the State Committee for Work
with Religious Entities.
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107165462
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.