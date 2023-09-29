Azerbaijan To Keep Previously Detained Davit Manukyan Under Arrest For 4 Months


9/29/2023 9:18:12 AM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. A measure of restraint in the form of detention for 4 months has been chosen against citizen of Armenia Davit Manukyan, who has been detained by State Security Service of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Will be updated

