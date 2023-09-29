President Ilham Aliyev's Message To Those, With Unacceptable Plans For Azerbaijan: Do Not Test Our Patience

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Do not test our
patience, President Ilham Aliyev said to those who are hatching
unacceptable plans against Azerbaijan at the opening ceremony of
the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum in Zangilan,
Trend reports.
Will be updated
MENAFN29092023000187011040ID1107165460
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.