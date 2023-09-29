President Ilham Aliyev's Message To Those, With Unacceptable Plans For Azerbaijan: Do Not Test Our Patience

( MENAFN - Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 29. Do not test our patience, President Ilham Aliyev said to those who are hatching unacceptable plans against Azerbaijan at the opening ceremony of the 2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Planning Forum in Zangilan, Trend reports.

