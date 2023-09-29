Invitation To Presentation Of AAK's Third-Quarter Results

The presentation can be followed via teleconference or webcast. If you wish to ask questions verbally, please use the teleconference alternative.





To participate via teleconference, please register at the following link .

To follow the conference via webcast, please use the following link .



It will be possible to view the webcast after the conference call.



The third quarter Interim report is scheduled for release on October 25, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. CET. The presentation material will be available on prior to the conference call.



For more information, please contact:



Carl Ahlgren

Head of IR, Corporate Communication and Branding

Mobile: +46 706 81 07 34

E-mail: [email protected]



The information was submitted for publication at 15.00 CET on September 29, 2023.



About AAK



Everything AAK does is about Making Better HappenTM. We specialize in plant-based oils that are the value-adding ingredients in the products people love to consume. We make these products better tasting, healthier, and more sustainable. At the heart of AAK's offering is Customer Co-Development, combining our desire to understand what better means for each customer with the unique flexibility of our production assets and deep knowledge across products and industries. 4,000 employees support our close collaboration with customers through 25 regional sales offices, 15 dedicated Customer Innovation Centers and support of more than 20 production facilities. Listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and with our headquarters in Malmö, Sweden, AAK has been Making Better Happen for more than 150 years.



