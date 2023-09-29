Leader In Fintech & Payments 100GROUP Celebrates Two Years Of Innovative Growth

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MOORPARK, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As 100GROUP prepares to commemorate the second Anniversary of launching their official office operations, they reflect on the remarkable strides the company has taken in a short span of time under the leadership of their CEO, Jeff

Brodsly. A visionary entrepreneur, Jeff has been instrumental in spearheading the company's rapid growth and expansion, which includes the joyful journey from the launch of 100GROUP to the various strategic acquisitions and staff building which have defined their journey.



In a significant milestone, 100GROUP acquired

ReCo Cashiering system, the leader in providing state-of-the-art technology solutions to County and City Governments across the United States, on February 21st, 2022, strengthening its position in the industry and expanding its capabilities. This strategic move has further solidified 100GROUP's position as a leading solution provider in the market, allowing them to offer enhanced products and services to their valued clients. 100GROUP and

ReCo have now launched ReCo Anywhere a robust Cloud based product which piggy backs on the 25+ Years of ReCo Cashiering, offering online payments for all departments of a municipality's office.



100GROUP acquired

EZ SecurePay gateway on December 31st, 2022. This acquisition reinforces their dedication to reaching clients in the government sector. EZ SecurePay gateway is a powerful platform designed for small governments, facilitating online and in-person payments for utilities, taxes, licenses, fuel, and more. This strategic move aligns with their commitment to optimize payment processes and improve financial efficiency for government entities. 100GROUP is excited to leverage EZ SecurePay gateway's capabilities to empower governments and enhance service delivery. Stay tuned for further updates on this exciting development.

Furthermore, 100GROUP was thrilled to announce the merger between Kennel Connection and

Pawloyalty in March 2023, marking a new chapter in the company's growth narrative. This strategic collaboration brings together two industry leaders in pet care software solutions, combining their expertise and resources to provide an even broader range of services to businesses in the pet care industry. Through Software Connection LLC, their clients will now have access to all the various technology features and functions offered by Kennel Connection, Hello-Groom, and

PawLoyalty all under one roof. These new additions to 100GROUP's suite of products demonstrate the company's dedication to delivering comprehensive software solutions that cater to the unique needs of businesses in the pet care space and 100GROUP will have exciting new mergers and acquisitions to announce as they expand.

The driving force behind 100GROUP's success lies in the visionary leadership of CEO Jeff

Brodsly. Brodsly,

award Winning Serial Entrepreneur and Founder of Chosen Payments, launched 100GROUP in 2021 to bridge the ever-growing gap between business owner and vendor (Read the launch press release here: ).

100GROUP continues to surpass expectations and excels in its mission to provide business owners with one VIP concierge to serve them 24/7. The company's innovative approach and strategic

mindset have been crucial in shaping the organization into a vibrant and dynamic entity within the payments, Fintech, and software solutions industries. Under their guidance, 100GROUP continues to redefine the industry landscape with its diverse state-of-the-art offerings.

As 100GROUP approaches its second anniversary, the company recognizes the tireless quest for excellence embodied by Jeff Brodsly. His pivotal role in the company's continued success cannot be overstated. Brodsly's unique ability to mentor, empower, and recognize the potential in individuals, often unseen even to themselves, has been instrumental in fostering the growth of 100GROUP.

Under his leadership,

Brodsly has built a C-suite team of seasoned industry professionals, entrusting them with the company's vision and direction. Their unwavering dedication and expertise have enriched 100GROUP's offerings, contributing significantly to their rapid success. As Jeff humbly acknowledges, "Success is never a one-person journey, and it's the loyalty, skills, and dedication of our incredible team that have propelled us forward."



100GROUP oversees multiple businesses, each specializing in different industries, with offices in Georgia, Michigan, Texas, Ohio, and their corporate headquarters in California. This extensive reach and experience contribute to the company's ability to deliver tailored solutions and exceptional service to clients across various sectors.

With a robust foundation, an impressive array of top-tier solutions, and an unwavering commitment to innovation, 100GROUP anticipates many more years of expansion and pioneering accomplishments. Guided by Brodsly's leadership and bolstered by a team of experienced professionals, the future of 100GROUP looks brighter than ever.

About 100GROUP:

We are the first and only business services concierge. We offer various business products/services that are essential to all business owners. With a personal concierge at your fingertips, the days of managing several vendor relationships, without any VIP-level treatment, are over! We are 100GROUP, who deliver 100% in everything we do!

We offer a single platform for Payment Processing, VoIP/Business Phone Systems, Business Insurance, Human Resources, Financial Planning, Software Integration, and more. Imagine receiving all these products/services from one company, with a personalized concierge dedicated to you 24/7!





