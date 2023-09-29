All Residents Evacuated From Synkivka In Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At night on September 29, the last five residents were evacuated from the frontline village of Synkivka, in the Kupiansk district, in the Kharkiv region. There are no civilians left in the village, which remains under Russian shelling.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this on the air of the national marathon 'United News', Ukrinform reported.

"Last night, thanks to our armed forces and the military, we took the last five civilians out of the village of Synkivka, which is located near the front. It was very important for us to evacuate them because the chances of getting injured are very high in this area," informed Syniehubov.

According to him, 1,091 people have been evacuated, including 226 children. In addition, more than 2,000 people, including 175 children, left on their own.

More than 90,000 peoplefrom Donetsk region over past year

In total, about three thousand people have been evacuated from the Kupiansk district since August 9 or left on their own.

As reported, on August 9, evacuation was announced from about 60 settlements in the Kupiansk district of the Kharkiv region, which are subject to constant enemy shelling.