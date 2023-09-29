MFA Responds To Orban's Statement About 'Ukrainian Territory,' Accession To EU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has responded to a statement by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban who said he did not know how big Ukraine is in order to accept the country into the European Union.

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko published the response in a post on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"We positively note that the Hungarian prime minister is concerned about Ukraine's accession to the European Union. We inform [him] that Ukraine did not change its territory within internationally recognized borders," the diplomat said.

On Friday, September 29, Orban said that before the negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU, it would be necessary to answer "difficult questions" and that he did not know the size of Ukrainian territory in order to accept it into the EU.