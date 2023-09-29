Explosion Occurs In Berdiansk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Residents of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk, in the Zaporizhzhia region, report a powerful explosion.

This is reported by the Berdiansk City Military Administration on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Berdiansk residents report a powerful explosion in the city and unstable power supply after it," the post says.

It is noted that the explosion was heard in several districts of the city.

Residents of Berdiansk were advised to unplug electrical appliances.

"We are clarifying the information and following the news from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," the City Military Administration added.

As reported, on September 25, residents of the temporarily occupied Berdiansk reported the sounds of explosions and detonations.