Azerbaijan Begins Cooperation With UN Settlement Program

In order to exchange experience with international partners in
restoring life in Azerbaijan's liberated territories, sustainable
development, and reconstruction of cities and other settlements, it
is important to organize National Urban Development Forums,
especially holding events in the liberated territories.
Considering the priority of the issue of urban development for
the country, Azerbaijan began cooperation with the UN Settlement
Program (UN-HABITAT), Azernews reports.
As a result of this cooperation, on October 5 and 6, 2022,
together with the UN Resettlement Program, the 1st National Urban
Forum was organized for the first time in Azerbaijan in the cities
of Aghdam and Baku, in which 400 participants from 44 countries
took part.
This year, with the joint cooperation of UN-Habitat and the
State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic
of Azerbaijan,“Urban Planning Week” will start on September 29,
consisting of a number of prestigious events. The aim is to
highlight the importance of sustainable urbanization processes.
“Urban Planning Week” will begin today in Zangilan with the 2nd
National Urban Planning Forum (NUFA2) with the theme“Sustainable
Cities as a Leading Force for Economic Development and the Fight
against Inequality.” In the coming days, the forum will continue
its work in Baku.
The event will be attended by about 450 local and foreign
representatives, including experts from more than 50 countries,
politicians, representatives of international organizations, and
foreign partners who have established fraternal ties with the
cities and regions of Azerbaijan.
Let us recall that at the 2nd session of the Assembly of the
United Nations Settlement Program (UN-HABITAT), held in Kenya, it
was decided to celebrate World Settlement Day in Baku in 2023.
It should be noted that, according to the relevant UN decision
in 1985, World Settlement Day is celebrated annually in one
country, promotes affordable and quality urban life for all, and
serves as a global platform for discussing the development of
sustainable cities.
