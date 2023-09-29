We Consider Zangilan To Be Important Transportation Destination - President

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We consider Zangilan to be an important transportation
destination because of its geographical location, and because it is
situated on the transportation corridors,” said President of
Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the
2nd Azerbaijan National Urban Forum themed "Resilient cities as a
driving force of economic development and fighting inequalities" in
Zangilan, Azernews reports.
“Therefore, Zangilan International Airport construction was one
of the important factors for the development of the region and also
for easy access of the people. And also in the future, I'm sure
there'll be a lot of foreign tourists here, because Zangilan is one
of the most beautiful parts of Azerbaijan. It is all green – hills
and mountains, rivers and lakes, and a unique ecosystem of
Zangilan. Really, it's a big treasure for us,” the head of state
underlined.
