Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Development Of Bilateral Economic Relations


9/29/2023 9:17:38 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan and Georgia discussed the development of bilateral economic relations, Azernews reports, citing a post on X by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

The Minister noted that the Georgian Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili accepted him in Tbilisi. In the meeting, the sides discussed the development of bilateral economic relations, fostering higher trade turnover, encouraging investments, and exploring potential areas for collaboration.

It is worth noting that Georgia is one of Azerbaijan's main trade partners in the non-oil-and-gas trade. Generally, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $612.9m in January - August 2023. Exports amounted to $528.5m, and imports totaled $84.3m.

