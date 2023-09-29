Azerbaijan, Georgia Discuss Development Of Bilateral Economic Relations

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Rena Murshud Read more
Azerbaijan and Georgia discussed the development of bilateral
economic relations, Azernews reports, citing a
post on X by Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.
The Minister noted that the Georgian Vice Prime Minister and
Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Levan Davitashvili
accepted him in Tbilisi. In the meeting, the sides discussed the
development of bilateral economic relations, fostering higher trade
turnover, encouraging investments, and exploring potential areas
for collaboration.
It is worth noting that Georgia is one of Azerbaijan's main
trade partners in the non-oil-and-gas trade. Generally, the trade
turnover between Azerbaijan and Georgia amounted to $612.9m in
January - August 2023. Exports amounted to $528.5m, and imports
totaled $84.3m.
MENAFN29092023000195011045ID1107165435
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.