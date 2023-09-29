BCB Bancorp, Inc. Named To Prestigious Piper Sandler Sm-All Stars Class Of 2023

BCB Bancorp has been named to the annual list for the fourth time and is the only bank headquartered in New Jersey on the list.

Piper Sandler evaluated approximately 350 publicly traded banks and thrifts with a market cap below $2.5 billion to identify the 31 small-cap depository institutions that stood out in the industry and comprise the Class of 2023. Each institution was evaluated for growth, profitability, credit quality and capital strength, based on seven financial variables: year-over-year growth trends in (1) EPS, (2) loans, and (3) deposits, and, as a measure of profitability, the last twelve months (4) ROAE were also included. Asset quality measures included (5) nonperforming assets to loans plus OREO ratio and (6) net charge-off ratio. Finally, the (7) TCE/TA ratio as an indicator of capital levels were also included. The exceptional performance metrics achieved in these areas for the Sm-All Starts Class of 2023 easily exceeded industry medians.

“We are very pleased and honored to receive this designation for the fourth time,” said Thomas Coughlin, President and CEO.“It shows our continued commitment to building a strong franchise.”

Piper Sandler Companies is an American independent investment bank and financial services company. The purpose of its annual Bank & Thrift Sm-All Stars list is“to identify the top performing small -cap banks and thrifts in the country. In doing this, we hope to uncover the next crop of stellar mid-cap banks before they are discovered by the rest of the world,” the company stated in the report.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc.

Established in 2000 and headquartered in Bayonne, N.J., BCB Community Bank is the wholly-owned subsidiary of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCBP). The Bank has 24 branch offices in Bayonne, Edison, Hoboken, Fairfield, Holmdel, Jersey City, Lyndhurst, Maplewood, Monroe Township, Newark, Parsippany, Plainsboro, River Edge, Rutherford, South Orange, Union, and Woodbridge, New Jersey, and four branches in Hicksville and Staten Island, New York. The Bank provides businesses and individuals a wide range of loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. For more information, please go to .