Nuggets Just Got Real KFC Canada Introduces Crispy Chicken Nuggets

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nugget lovers rejoice – KFC Canada is introducing new Original Recipe Nuggets . Available across Canada for a limited time, KFC's new nuggets are the real deal, with 100% white meat. The nugget craze continues, and it's become the new battleground for the QSR industry. It's only fitting that KFC Canada, the original chicken champions, are entering the ring with this Finger Lickin' Good addition. Original Recipe Nuggets are made with locally sourced chicken, freshly hand-breaded in KFC's iconic secret blend of 11 herbs and spices. The mouthwatering morsels are crispy on the outside and when broken apart, reveal a juicy, 100% white meat core.

In addition to launching Original Recipe Nuggets, KFC Canada has also released a new special sauce. Whether Canadians dip or dunk their nuggets in sauce, KFC's sauce is expertly made to complement the savoury flavours of 11 herbs and spices Original Recipe Nuggets. The sauce offers a creamy texture to coat the Nuggets' crunchy exterior. Tangy with a mustard-flavour to boast, the sauce completes the Original Recipe Nugget experience. Now available in restaurant, online at KFC.ca and through the KFC App, a six-piece Original Recipe Nuggets combo, with fries and a drink is only $9.99. But only for a limited time.

“As the world's #1 fried chicken brand we always want to give Canadians new and different ways to enjoy our chicken,” said Katherine Bond-Debicki, Chief Marketing Officer, KFC Canada .“We want consumers to enjoy all the qualities they love about our Original Recipe Chicken, but now as an irresistible bite-sized nugget. We're so excited about this launch, not only because we know how much Canadians love their nuggets, but because we're offering them a Finger Lickin' Good option that's sure to become their go-to.”

Canadians can indulge in Original Recipe Nuggets for a limited time. Nuggets are available exclusively in restaurants, on KFC.ca and the KFC App. The launch is supported by a creative campaign that can be seen and heard through high impact Out of Home, TV and OLV, and across KFC Canada's Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube channels.

