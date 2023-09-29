Appointment Of Mr Greg Jones As Director

Mr Mike Spreadborough, Executive Chairman and Acting Chief Executive Officer, said:“On behalf of the Company's directors, employees, and stakeholders, I would like to sincerely thank Ms Stefonick for two years of unwavering commitment and support, we wish her all the best for future endeavours.”

The Company is pleased to announce that Mr Greg Jones has been appointed as independent non-executive director to the Board of the Company. Mr Jones is a mineral geologist with more than 40 years of exploration and operational experience within Australia and overseas.

Mr Jones has previously served on boards of a number of ASX listed resource companies including Astro Resources NL (now known as Astute Metals NL), Thomson Resources Limited, Eastern Iron Limited, Variscan Mines Limited and Silver City Minerals Limited.

