Sarah Hope Adams Of Sarah Hope Healing To Be Featured On Close Up Radio

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- In these times of great transition when an old world is dying and the new one is yet to be born, we are all being stretched and pushed like caterpillars at the 11th hour. It is a time when emotions and issues that we have long held down are coming to the surface. In this time of quickening transformation when we are rapidly being called into the greater versions of ourselves, healing our inner traumas is no longer optional.

It is a paradox that in a time when our inner world needs us to make space to heal more than ever before, our outer world of material progress is demanding more of us than ever before. This toxic juxtaposition can cause us to seek unhealthy ways to cope through destructive addictions that actually cause more stress to our beings.

The truth is we must create a space in our life that is completely devoted to our own self- care and healing. And it is great to have powerful allies to partner with us in this venture of healing. The good news is there are many effective natural ways to heal without turning to maladaptive habits or relying solely on Western medicine.

Meet Sarah Hope Adams: Intuitive Sound and Energy Healer, Transformational Life Coach, Relationship Coach, Ascension Guide, musician, song writer/singer, Choir Leader and curriculum creator for the very special children of today.

Sarah works with her clients to hone in on their inner radiance that they can find their way through any storm, assisting them in breaking free from destructive Addictive patterns and helping them rise into a life fueled by the power of their own positive intention. She uses healing song prescriptions to instill self love and empowerment and helps her clients to gain greater self- understanding through a technology called the Gene Keys based on astrology and the I-Ching. Each healing is as unique as the client on her table. Sarah helps her clients clear limiting beliefs and blocked emotions and connect with the magical child within their own hearts so that they can align with their innate nature of abundance and joy. Through intuitive healing sessions using song, sound and inner heart knowing, Sarah joins with each client's energy field to bring forth a prescription for healing. This may include past life healing, connection to the higher self, soul retrieval and targeting and dissolving blocks in the energy field of body mind and spirit. She offers individual sessions and also "Soul Mentorship Journeys" which provide a concentrated healing container with Sarah spanning from 3 months to 1 year during which you receive individual support and a rich array of healing resources to facilitate powerful break-throughs in your evolution. All services and musical offerings can be found at .

As a relationship coach with her partner of 26 years, Frank and Sarah in their business "Staying Together" provide a nurturing and healing container for couples and families to move from conflict to harmony as they move through the inevitable challenges of intimate relationships.

As an ascension guide, Sarah works with the frontline planetary grid workers and light workers who are currently undergoing the extreme sports activity of integrating the next level of our human evolution. She is honored to provide guidance and support to this intrepid group of first embodiers of the divine blueprint. Join Sarah's ascension community at .

As a Singer/musician Sarahs songs call us into the divine mother's love and remind us that we are made of this love and are intricately connected to all living things. The intention within all of her songs is to inspire, uplift and awaken our true nature of living light. She calls her music "Earth-Centered Spiritual Folk Music. Her children's music carries the love innocence and joy that feeds the heart and soul of the very special children of today. As a choir leader of her choir, "Celebration in Song" (which meets Monday nights in her home of Portland, Oregon) Sarah believes that as we come together and join our hearts and voices in collective songs of love, inspiration, tenderness and healing, we bring incredible medicine to our hearts and souls and contribute to the upliftment of all beings. Join Sarah's music community at Don't miss her interview with Jim Masters in which she will expound on all of these topics and also share music and guided healing journey snippets sure to bless the listeners. She will even have a special gift for listeners who stay till the end of the show.

Meet you there!

Close Up Radio will feature Sarah Hope Adams in an interview with Jim Masters on Friday September 29th at 3pm EST.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio .

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

