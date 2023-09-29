Easterseals North Georgia Presents Annual Trick Or Treat Trot 5K Race & Family Fall Festival

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Join Us for a Spooktacular Day of Fun and Fundraising

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Easterseals North Georgia (ESNG), a community-based nonprofit that provides high-quality services to children with disabilities as well as families, invites the community to join in the fun and support a great cause at the Annual Trick or Treat Trot 5K Race & Family Fall Festival on October 14th. This event promises a day of entertainment and camaraderie while making a positive impact on the lives of young children with disabilities and low-income families in Atlanta and North Georgia communities.

Attendees can look forward to a safe and inclusive trick or treating experience featuring a wide range of activities, including a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, face painting, live music, food trucks, and much more. And, of course, we encourage everyone to come dressed in their favorite costumes for a day of spooky fun for the entire family.

Easterseals North Georgia is dedicated to providing crucial support to those who need it most, and this event is a perfect opportunity for the community to come together and show their support while enjoying a day filled with Halloween-themed delights. The 5K serves as a critical fundraising effort for the organization welcoming runners and walkers of all levels while also serving as an official AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifier.

WHEN:Saturday, October 14, 2023

Race Registration: 7 a.m.

5K Walk/Run: 8 a.m.

Family Festival: 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

Free Kids Spooky Sprint (ages 9 and under): 10:00 a.m.

WHERE: Pinckneyville Park- 4758 S Old Peachtree Rd. Peachtree Corners, GA 30071

HOW:Registration for the 5K Walk/Run is $30. To register, visit There is no cost for admission to the festival.

ABOUT EASTERSEALS NORTH GEORGIA

Easterseals North Georgia is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving children with disabilities and their families locally for over 50 years. ESNG, which is part of a national network of 71 community-based affiliates for Easterseals, provides high-quality services including Early Education, Early Intervention, Autism Services, Early Childhood Mental Health, and Champions for Children to ensure that all children with disabilities or other special needs and their families have equal opportunities to live, learn, work and play in their communities. Learn more at

ABOUT EASTERSEALS

For 100 years, Easterseals has served as an indispensable resource for individuals with disabilities, veterans, seniors, and their families. Together, our 71 affiliates in communities nationwide serve 1.5 million people annually through high-quality programs including autism services, early intervention, workforce development, adult day care, and more. In schools, workplaces, and communities, we're fostering environments where everyone is included and valued – with a real and positive impact on us all. Join us in ensuring that everyone – regardless of age or ability – is 100% included and 100% empowered. Learn more at .

