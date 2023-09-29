Brian Slater And Greg Sephton Join Sterlington To Bolster IP And Life Sciences Practice Areas

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) New York, September 29, 2023 – Sterlington is proud to announce the strategic addition of two senior partners to its team as Co-Heads of Sterlington's Intellectual Property (IP) practice. With their extensive experience in IP and life sciences, the appointments of Brian Slater and Greg Sephton mark another significant step in the firm's commitment to providing top-tier legal counsel to clients.

Brian Slater is a lead trial lawyer who has represented industry giants including Gilead, Merck, Novartis, Regeneron, and Sanofi, in high-stakes intellectual property disputes. Greg Sephton has also represented pharmaceutical and biotechnology innovators, including AstraZeneca, Novartis, Merck, and Regeneron, in high-stakes patent litigation. They both have extensive experience in high value Hatch-Waxman patent litigations representing branded pharmaceutical companies against generic drug challengers, as well as bet-the-company patent cases involving biologics and lipid nanoparticle technology. They also counsel emerging and established life sciences companies on protecting, licensing, and monetizing their IP assets.

Among his prior firms, Brian was a partner at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP, where he was Chair of Life Sciences. Before that, he spent over 20 years at the IP boutique, Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto (now Venable LLP), where he served on the management committee. Brian has been recognized by Intellectual Asset Management Patent 1000: The World's Leading Patent Professionals, and as a Life Sciences Lawyer by LMG Life Sciences. He obtained his LL.M. from the University of Pennsylvania, where he was a Thouron Scholar.

Among his prior firms, Greg was a partner at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel LLP and before that, was a partner at Fitzpatrick, Cella, Harper & Scinto (now Venable LLP), where he practiced for more than 20 years. He obtained his J.D. from Suffolk University, his Ph.D. in biochemistry from Brandeis University and his B.Sc. (Hons) in chemistry and biochemistry from the University of Toronto.

Commenting on the appointments, Chris Harrison, founding partner of Sterlington said“We are delighted to welcome Brian and Greg to our team here at Sterlington. Their significant expertise in IP litigation and strong relationships within the life sciences industry will enhance our capabilities and our position as a trusted legal partner in this area.”

About Sterlington PLLC

Sterlington PLLC is an international virtual law firm with leading capabilities in sophisticated litigation and transactional work, and legal operations outsourcing. With deep experience and specialized skills across multiple practices and industries, our team helps clients around the world achieve their business goals. Visit us at .