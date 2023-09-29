GITAI Passes All NASA Safety Reviews For ISS External Demonstration, Ready For Launch

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRANCE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GITAI USA Inc. and GITAI Japan Inc. (GITAI), the world's leading space robotics startup, successfully completed all NASA safety reviews required for the ISS external demonstration. Furthermore, GITAI handed over the GITAI robotic flight model to NASA in August 2023 and is now ready for launch. The GITAI robotic flight model is scheduled to journey to the ISS for its deployment in early 2024. Please note that the launch date and choice of launch vehicle remain subject to NASA's coordination.

Ground Demonstration of GITAI's S2

GITAI handed over the GITAI robotic flight model to NASA

Details of the ISS External Demonstration

Details of the ISS External Demonstration:

GITAI aims to provide on-orbit satellite servicing in both GEO and LEO and is actively developing a spacecraft capable of performing rendezvous, repair, inspection, and life extension services for customers' satellites. In a significant achievement, GITAI demonstrated its capabilities inside the ISS in 2021 when its 1-meter-long autonomous robotic arm system (S1) successfully assembled solar panels . For the upcoming ISS external demonstration, GITAI's 1.5-meter-long autonomous dual robotic arm system (S2) will carry out in-space servicing, assembly, and manufacturing (ISAM) tasks essential for on-orbit satellite servicing in the vacuum of space.

GITAI has already successfully tested this same model autonomous robot within the Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency's (JAXA) 8-meter-class thermal vacuum chamber in February 2022 . Following this ground system test, the autonomous robot achieved NASA's Technology Readiness Level (TRL) 6.

Demonstration of on-orbit servicing work by GITAI autonomous robot in JAXA's large space chamber

By demonstrating this technology in space, GITAI aims to achieve TRL Level 7, confirming the feasibility of this technology as a fully operational system in space.

About GITAI:

GITAI is the world's leading space robotics startup, aiming to provide safe and affordable labor in space and reduce operational costs by 100 times. GITAI is developing highly capable, safe, and reliable robots to help build and maintain satellites, space stations, lunar bases, and cities on Mars.

Company: GITAI USA Inc. (Los Angeles), GITAI Japan, Inc. (Tokyo)

CEO: Sho Nakanose

URL:

Contact Us: [email protected]

Phone: 424-587-1787

