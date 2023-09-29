ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB Group Half-Year Information For The I-St Half Of 2023

( MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ŽEMAITIJOS PIENAS AB (hereinafter – the Company) provide I-st half-year of 2023 information: (i) a set of consolidated financial statements for the first half of the financial year; (ii) a consolidated half-year report; and (iii) approval of the responsible persons.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.