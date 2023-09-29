Valoe Extends The Subscription Period Of The Convertible Bond 1/2023

Valoe Corporation specializes in the clean energy, especially in photovoltaic solutions. Valoe provides automated production technology for solar modules based on the company's own technology; production lines for modules; solar modules and special components for solar modules. Valoe's head office is located in Mikkeli, Finland.

The Board of Directors of Valoe Corporation has resolved to extend the subscription period the Convertible Bond 1/2023 until 3 November 2023 at 6.00 pm.

