Irwin Places No. 26 On The Globe And Mail's Fifth-Annual Ranking Of Canada's Top Growing Companies

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irwin , a capital markets technology company, is pleased to announce it placed No. 26 on the 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies. Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Irwin earned its spot with a three-year growth rate of 1453%.



"We are honoured to be on Canada's Top Growing Companies list for the third consecutive year. This recognition reaffirms each individual's collective dedication and commitment at Irwin,” said David Whyte, CEO, Irwin.“Together with our clients and partners, we've achieved remarkable growth. We remain committed to our mission of building innovative solutions for all capital markets participants."

In 2023, Irwin directed its efforts toward growth and solidifying its position as an industry leader through a series of strategic initiatives. Central to this was the development and launch of Irwin IQ , a website analytics solution designed to provide invaluable insights into investor engagement and identify potential risks and opportunities for capital markets professionals.

In addition to Irwin IQ, the company expanded its product and service portfolio, consistently introducing innovative solutions to cater to clients' evolving needs. Further strengthening its position, Irwin recently announced a strategic partnership with FactSet to deliver a comprehensive, one-stop software solution for corporate IR teams.

“Our commitment to innovation and expansion underscores Irwin's dedication to empowering capital markets professionals with the tools and insights needed to thrive in a dynamic industry landscape,” said Mark Fasken, COO, Irwin.“We're excited about the path ahead and are deeply thankful to all who have been part of this incredible journey so far.”

Canada's Top Growing Companies is an editorial ranking that was launched in 2019. It aims to bring the accomplishments of innovative businesses in Canada to the forefront. Companies had to complete an in-depth application process and fulfill requirements to qualify for this voluntary program. In total, 425 companies earned a spot on this year's ranking.

The full list of 2023 winners and editorial coverage is published in the October Report on Business magazine issue. The list is out now and online here.

“Canada's Top Growing Companies acknowledges the drive and ingenuity displayed by Canadian business," says Dawn Calleja, Editor of Report on Business magazine.“This year's ranking serves as an inspiration for future business owners.”

“This year's Report on Business magazine's list of Top Growing Companies shows how innovative ideas always rise to the top, perhaps even more so in times of uncertainty,” says Andrew Saunders, CEO of The Globe and Mail.“The Globe and Mail congratulates this year's winners for meeting and surpassing those economic challenges.”

About Irwin

Irwin is an investor relations and capital markets solution for innovative public companies and their advisors built by a team of passionate entrepreneurs who know the challenges and opportunities that companies face when building relationships with the investment community. We empower thousands of IROs worldwide to manage and enhance their relationships with world-class technology, industry-leading data, award-winning support, and inspiring content. For more information, visit or follow us on LinkedIn .

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.2 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.7 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.





