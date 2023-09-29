Global Turbomolecular Pumps Market Surpasses $1.3 Billion In 2022, Driven By Semiconductor Industry Demand

The global turbomolecular pumps (TMPs) market has achieved impressive growth, with a valuation of US$ 1.3 billion in 2022. Market analysts anticipate continued expansion, with the market projected to reach US$ 1.9 billion by 2028. Several key factors are driving this growth, as outlined in the latest market report.

Turbomolecular Pumps: Advancements in Vacuum Technology

Turbomolecular pumps, or TMPs, are kinetic vacuum pumps consisting of a fast-spinning rotor, turbine, and stationary stator discs with gas conveying channels. They are renowned for their ease of operation, minimal maintenance requirements, low vibration, hydrocarbon-free operation, and no need for regeneration.

TMPs find application in a diverse range of fields, from electron microscopy to semiconductor processing and ultra-high vacuum applications in analytical instruments. They are also vital in harsh industrial environments where pumps must handle corrosive gases or critical process conditions.

Key Growth Drivers

Several factors are contributing to the remarkable growth of the global turbomolecular pumps market:

Market Segmentation

The market report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global turbomolecular pumps market, with segmentation based on:

Product:



Magnetically Levitated

Oil Lubricated Hybrid

Application:



Analytical Instrumentation

Semiconductor

Research and Development (R&D) Others

Regional Insights:



North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Leaders in the Industry

The global turbomolecular pumps market features key players specializing in the production and distribution of TMPs. Some of the leading companies in the market include:



Agilent Technologies Inc.

Atlas Copco

Busch LLC

Ebara Corporation

Elettrorava S.r.l.

FMG Enterprises Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc.

KYKY Technology Co. Ltd.

Osaka Vacuum Ltd.

Shimadzu Corporation ULVAC Inc.

Recent Developments

Recent developments in the turbomolecular pumps market include:



Agilent Technologies Inc.'s ongoing advancements in analytical instrumentation and scientific equipment, with a focus on precision and efficiency.

Atlas Copco's efforts to enhance the performance of its turbomolecular pumps to meet the evolving needs of semiconductor manufacturers. Ebara Corporation's initiatives to expand its product portfolio to cater to various industrial applications requiring vacuum technology solutions.

Key Questions Answered

The market report addresses key questions, including:



How has the global turbomolecular pumps market performed, and what is its growth outlook?

What are the drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the market?

What is the impact of COVID-19 on the turbomolecular pumps market?

Which regions are the primary growth markets, and which countries show the most potential? What are the dominant product types and applications in the turbomolecular pumps market?

