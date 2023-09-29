Crustaceans Market Size Forecasted To Grow At 4.5% CAGR, Reaching USD 25.3 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The rise in demand for seafood products is one of the primary factors that is driving the global crustaceans market growth.

PORTLAND, OR, US, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Crustaceans Market By Type (Lobsters, Shrimps, Crabs, Others), By Application (Retail, Institutions, Food Service), By Distribution Channel (Business to Business, Business to Consumer): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2031

The crustaceans market size was valued at $16.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $25.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2022 to 2031.

The rise in demand for seafood products is one of the primary factors that is driving the global crustaceans market growth. During the forecast period, the global market is predicted to rise due to a shift in consumer preferences toward healthier food such as seafood, which is regarded as a rich source of animal proteins. Furthermore, market players are expected to benefit from enhanced flavor and expanded marketing levels, during the crustaceans market forecast period. However, high processing costs and strict government rules governing crustacean cultivation, import, and export may limit the expansion of the crustacean market. Market participants have the possibility to expand further due to strong growth in the food processing and agriculture industries, despite these obstacles.

The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global crustaceans market based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

According to the crustaceans market analysis, the crustaceans market segmented into type, application, distribution channel, and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into lobsters, shrimps, crabs, and others. Among these, the shrimps segment occupied the major crustaceans market share of the market in 2021, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth of the shrimps segment is attributed to shift in consumer preference toward shrimps. However, the crabs segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR in the future.

Market Segmentation:

Based on type, the shrimps segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global crustaceans market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the lobsters segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

On the basis of distribution channel, it is segregated into business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The business to consumer (B2C) segment is anticipated to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period, due to rise in consumption of crustaceans in the household sector.

Top Key Players:

The major players analyzed for global crustaceans industry are Ichiboshi, International Fish Farming and Holding Company, RDM Aquaculture, Seaview Crab Company, Surapon Foods, The Crab Company, Findus Group, Møgster Group, Nireus Aquaculture, Russian Aquaculture and Selonda Aquaculture. These major crustaceans market players have adopted various strategies such as product launch and acquisition to expand their market reach.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around two-third of the global crustaceans market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the same region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the crustaceans market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing crustaceans market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the crustaceans market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

