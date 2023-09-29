USHBC Condemns FTC Lawsuit Targeting Amazon, Raises Concerns On Behalf Of Small Businesses

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, September 29, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is disappointed by the recent FTC lawsuit filed against Amazon in collaboration with several states. The FTC's actions are the latest attempt by regulators to attack businesses simply because they are popular with consumers, without a solid legal justification nor an understanding of the potential impact on small businesses.As the leading voice for the Hispanic Business Community, the USHBC communicates daily with small enterprises that are expanding their businesses online by leveraging e-commerce platforms. This includes marketplaces like Amazon that give businesses access to a larger customer base that enables them to scale their operations.The FTC action will jeopardize an ecosystem that is aiding small business success, and slow future innovation that could otherwise lead to even more small business growth.Javier Palomarez, President and CEO of the USHBC issued the following statement:"Ms. Khan does not seem to recognize the consequences of this pursuit and its impact on the small business community. For too long, regulators have expended substantial resources in futile attempts to dismantle large companies in the name of supporting small businesses, while failing to recognize how small businesses benefit from the scale and investment of companies like Amazon. The FTC lawsuit threatens to break up Amazon's marketplace, as it seeks“structural relief” to achieve the regulator's vision of“fair competition.”The Amazon store offers small sellers access to an ever-expanding market as well as tools and resources like fulfillment and advertising at competitive prices that enable entrepreneurs to do what they do best-innovate and invent for consumers. Disruption of such a thriving hub of buyers and sellers in the name of the very people it aims to protect is yet another example of a bureaucrat who does not understand the inner workings of the small business community. I worry that we have become a society that punishes success,”The FTC filed its suit in Seattle federal court, and was joined by the state attorneys general of Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Wisconsin.About the United States Hispanic Business CouncilThe United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

