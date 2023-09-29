Greenfilled Is Beating Brain Fog With Plankton

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Spanish Health Brand's Phytoplankton-Powered Natural Supplement

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mental health is a major part of a well-lived life. Along with a healthy body, a brain contributes to stable emotions and inner peace. This directly correlates with physical elements, too. For instance, when

the brain is anxious , it can have a trickle-down effect

on the rest of the body. Chronic stress can negatively impact the nervous, cardiovascular, immune, digestive, and respiratory systems.

Brain fog

is another common struggle that leads to outward symptoms. The condition is a cognitive dysfunction that "pauses" cognition and can distort reality. It leads to slow comprehension, lack of memory, and even low energy and fatigue.

In the same way that preventative medicine and regular exercise can help the body stay healthy and avoid physical ailments, investing in long-term brain health can keep the mind sharp and fog-free. One way to do this is through Greenfilled's Memory Phytoplankton Supplement .

"Our Memory supplement is designed to help support the brain on a cellular level," explains Enrique Castaño, COO of Greenfilled, "The supplement brings together a superstar team of cognition-boosting natural ingredients, including Bacopa Monnieri, Ginkgo Biloba, and Panax Ginseng. These are common cognition supplements, each on their own - although taking them together increases to their collective effect. We also add one ingredient that is often left off the list - SOD."

SOD, or superoxide dismutase, is the first essential enzyme in the antioxidant pathway. This makes it the first shield against oxidative stress. This applies to the brain as well as the body. For instance, SOD has been shown to have potential as a protective factor for extreme conditions, such as cognitive rehabilitation after a stroke or managing schizophrenia .

SOD relieves oxidative stress in the body, which is important for the functioning of the brain over time. By taking a supplement with cognitive boosters and SOD, individuals can tap into a consistent source of nutrients that offer a short-term cognitive boost while also laying the groundwork for long-term cognitive health on a cellular level. It's an ideal solution that beats brain fog and helps guard against it returning over time, as well.

About Greenfilled

Greenfilled is a health and wellness brand founded by the Spain-based Marine Biotech Company Fitoplancton Marino. The parent company's mission is to research, develop, and supply microalgae-based products that improve health and quality of life. Greenfilled is a manifestation of this mission, with the brand's supplements utilizing sustainably farmed, high-quality phytoplankton that delivers robust levels of the antioxidant enzyme superoxide dismutase (SOD) through its flagship ingredient TetraSOD®. Greenfilled products help with many health concerns, including rest, recovery, energy levels, and cognitive clarity. Learn more at greenfilled.

