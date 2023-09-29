Intentional Systems Leads The Evolution Of Custom Printing For The Full Tent Experience

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The consumer expectation of a brand experience has evolved over the past several years in the direction of even greater customization, personalization and immersion. Thanks to the recent purchase of one of the most innovative large-format tent printers, trusted Binghamton tent manufacturer

InTENTional Systems

is stepping up custom branding by providing corporations with high-quality custom tents for the fully immersive branded experience.

InTENTional Systems new state-of-the-art

HP 2700W+ printer , the only one in the North East, allows for shorter lead times than the long wait for hand-stenciled or silk-screened designs, printing at speeds of up to 958 ft2/hr. The HP 2700W+ also offers 5-color printing with water-based HP Latex environmentally-friendly inks that print vibrantly onto vinyl, including white onto black or colored material.

"To reach higher margins and win new business, our print customers are always on the hunt for technology that allows them to say yes to more jobs with the confidence to deliver exceptional results," said Oriol Gasch, Head of Large Format Printing North America, HP. "Our solutions are designed to enable this. The HP Latex 2700 printer, for instance, delivers increased print quality, raw speed and white ink capabilities that will amaze end-customers on virtually any application, from glass windows to tent fabric. White ink allows users to produce a more impactful range of signage, events and décor jobs - with stunning image quality and colors that jump off vinyl, banners, canvas or tents!"

"InTENTional Systems has always been about providing our customers with the best," said Trent Nelson, Senior Mechanical Engineer of InTENTional Systems. "We've recently gotten the opportunity to double down on the quality that our customers have come to expect from us by offering the best customized printing capabilities available."

InTENTional Systems combines the legacy and expertise of tents with exceptional engineering and quality. InTENTional Systems specializes in flame and wind-resistant party tents, pole tents, frame tents, keder frames, high-peak frames, canopies, clear span structures, sidewalls/ lighting, and accessories. The company is located in Binghamton, NY. Visit

InTENTional Systems

for more information.

