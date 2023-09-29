Growthhr Introduces Advanced Neural Network Mappingtm In HR To Usher In A New Era Of Human Resources

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GrowthHR , a company whose mission is to reimagine people management to transform human resources, has announced their strategic partnership with Aboutly, the pioneer behind Neural Network MappingTM technology. This technology utilizes remote video interviews and analysis to map the neural networks of the human brain's software. This integration enables highly specific predictions about human behavior and interpersonal dynamics as it applies to long term role and team fit.

The global perception of HR has long been one of mundane routine and insincere team-building exercises. GrowthHR aims to change this narrative, focusing not on superficial practices but on team members deeply understanding each other.

"In addition to the standard offerings of HR firms like administrative assistance and payroll benefits, GrowthHR aims to reshape the core of what HR truly means by putting the 'human' back into human resources," expressed Benji Rabhan, a founder of GrowthHR and a New York Times bestselling author. "Using Aboutly's Neural Network Mapping technology, we're bridging the gap between neuroscience and HR practices to eliminate the guesswork, allowing businesses to use neuro-based data to position people effectively, enhance communication, and swiftly resolve conflicts."

The application of this technology is expected to fortify GrowthHR's established commitment to delivering human-focused HR solutions designed from first principles that prioritize both organizational needs and employee well-being.

GrowthHR reimagines people management by embracing human-centric strategies powered by neuro-based technology, fostering high-performing cultures and environments of growth and productivity, where employees no longer feel like they're just a row on a spreadsheet.

