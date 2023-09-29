PLAMECA Is A Natural Health Brand Striving For Minimal Side Effects

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The International Organization Prides Itself on Its Natural, Fast-Acting Formulas With Minimal Side Effects

PLAMECA is an international health brand with decades of experience developing, manufacturing, and distributing medicinal plants across the globe. While its previous focus has primarily been the Spanish geography, the company is in the process of entering the U.S. marketplace, where it hopes to give health conscious American consumers access to its signature natural, fast-acting formulas with minimal side effects.

"We have spent decades studying and understanding the ability of nature as a remedial option for human health," explains PLAMECA's managing director, Óscar Fernández. "In that time, we have become experts in phytotherapy and the art of only using natural ingredients to provide effective, fast-acting health solutions that are truly safe to use."

This combination of efficacy, speed, and safety lies at the heart of everything that PLAMECA's team does. The group starts by finding natural ingredients and combining them to produce effective solutions not just to general health but to specific problems.

Its CURARTI COLAGTIUM , for example, combines turmeric, collagen, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin C to provide fast-acting support for joint, bone, and skin health. CRANBYCYST MAX uses a high concentration of cranberry along with bearberry, Java tea, and vitamin C to effectively prevent or quickly combat UTIs (urinary tract infections).

While PLAMECA formulas have a reputation for producing real results, their natural ingredients also mean they're remarkably safe compared to pharmaceutical alternatives . The brand's sleep support supplement, MELANOCTINA BILAYER , is a good example of this.

The sleep-enhancing agent uses natural ingredients, such as melatonin, passionflower, valerian, and lemon balm, to speed up the process of falling and staying asleep. As is always the case with a health remedy, there are minor concerns for natural ingredients of this nature.

Melatonin, for instance, can occasionally lead to a stomach ache or headache. However, these concerns pale in comparison to traditional sleeping pills, which come with a range of side effects , including diarrhea, hallucinations, and memory issues.

"For us, it's all about balancing the need to minimize side effects while maximizing speed and results," Fernández explains, "We have spent decades searching for effective, scientifically supported formulas that use natural ingredients with a quick effect. That way, anyone who uses a PLAMECA product can expect to see positive change in no time without the fear of additional concerns popping up along the way."

PLAMECA is a phytotherapy company founded in 1984 with the initial intention of providing medicinal herbs and plants - which it did for 1,500 retailers across the Spanish geography. In 1994, PLAMECA expanded to manufacture its own food supplements, creating a range of products using herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Currently, PLAMECA products are manufactured in modern facilities using up-to-date scientific methods and are sold in 33 countries. The company has also invested $11 million in an aggressive plan to expand its health and wellness focus over the next five years. Learn more at plameca.

