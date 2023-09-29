A Closer Look At Vemoherb's Closed Production Cycle

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Bulgarian Health and Wellness Brand's In-House Production Process Sets It Apart as an Elite Supplement Manufacturer

Supplements are often plagued with inconsistent ingredients and unknown production processes. VemoHerb is a Bulgarian brand committed to rewriting that narrative. Along with using wild-grown herbs (with naturally higher potency) sourced from the rural mountains of Bulgaria, the brand also utilizes a unique, know-how technology to extract key ingredients and create highly standardized supplements.

"We pride ourselves on our closed production cycle," explains company co-owner Vasil Zlatev, "We've developed this system for a quarter of a century, and it allows us to shepherd each herb from its raw material form through to the finished goods - all without the need to trust third-party manufacturers or contractors at any point along the way."

Zlatev adds that this in-house element is important in an industry dogged by inconsistent quality and a lack of overarching standards. "Our company slogan is 'Premium quality for all,'" he expounds, "and it isn't possible to achieve that standard if we can't stick to a high degree of professionalism. That's why at VemoHerb, we can and do control each step of the production process."

VemoHerb's products start with the specialized harvesting of wild-grown herbs. These are analytically tested for quality and high concentration, considering specific phases of growth in ecologically clean regions. The herbs are dried and stored using technological requirements to ensure their inherent nutraceutical value remains intact. This process ensures that the brand is only using the best possible ingredients.

Once selected and harvested, the herbs are processed using VemoHerb's proprietary extraction technology. This innovative process allows the VemoHerb team to extract potent herbal extracts from the raw materials. It makes sure that the highest content of active ingredients is obtained for use in the end products.

The final result of this impeccable in-house, closed-loop system is a range of refined herbal products with guaranteed consistency in both quality and concentration. "We don't create new products very quickly," Zlatev explains, "because we're not interested in flooding the marketplace with yet another massive range of mediocre supplements. We create each product carefully. By maintaining complete analytical and technological control of the production process, we ensure that each of our products can deliver a potent and targeted dose of natural health support for those interested in living healthy, fit, athletic lives."

VemoHerb is a health and wellness enterprise with over two decades of experience in the supplement industry. Founded in 1999, the family-owned label was established to develop and market innovative herbal extracts and food enzymes. The brand prides itself on its closed-loop production process, which starts with harvesting wild-grown herbs from the Balkan mountain region, includes cutting-edge active ingredient extraction via the company's in-house lab, and ends with elite supplements with transparent and informed labels. Learn more at vemoherb.

