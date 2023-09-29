TOMI Rolls Out New Innovative Disinfection Products To Support Its Expanding Customer Base

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, is rolling out two new products, the SteraMist Hybrid and SteraMist Transport, to support its ongoing commitment to providing superior disinfection decontamination solutions for its growing customer base.



SteraMist Hybrid

An integral component of the SteraMist Environment System, SteraMist Hybrid is designed with capabilities to communicate with a facility. The system is strategically positioned in a centralized location of the facility through a docking station and features our newly designed permanently mounted stainless steel applicators.

Recently, TOMI successfully installed the first SteraMist Hybrid at Indigo Pharmaceutical, Inc.'s existing research facility, which selected the SteraMist Hybrid because it met the client's strict delivery timeline while adhering to the facility's budget constraints. We remain in specification discussions with Indigo for a Custom Engineered System for a future site dedicated to injectibles.

SteraMist Transport

TOMI has seen positive reception of its SteraMist Transport unit, an all-in-one dual voltage fogging product designed to treat a wide variety of vehicle sizes with an application time of only 20 minutes for 1,000 ft3. The initial batch of this innovative product is currently in a soft launch phase and has been sold this quarter for live practical assessment with an existing international customer.

Custom Engineered Systems (CES) Continues To See Strong Demand

Leveraging strong support from Ares Distribution, LLC and a long-term loyal SteraMist customer, TOMI delivered this quarter on a $300,000 contract to a prominent institute in Massachusetts. This project is part of an initiative encompassing several renowned facilities and underscores the increasing demand for SteraMist automation solutions in the growing decontamination market, with SteraMist iHP integration projects experiencing particularly high levels of interest.

“In a year marked by the establishment of new partnerships and the expansion of our distribution channels both within the United States and internationally, we have maintained an ongoing commitment to delivering cutting-edge products,” stated Elissa Shane, TOMI's COO.“The launch of the SteraMist Hybrid and SteraMist Transport reflects this ongoing commitment. Initial response to these products has been favorable and we look forward to rolling them out to existing and new customers with the expertise and collaboration of all our partners.”

Dr. Shane, TOMI's CEO stated,“I am so proud of our Company and our ability to transform our iHP technology and deliver results that meet or exceed the high expectations of our customers. Innovation and adaptation are key factors in the success of any business and TOMI has excelled in this regard. SteraMist's superior decontamination capabilities coupled with TOMI's innovative custom product design have resulted in significant new relationships for the Company, and we believe that with our current trajectory, SteraMist systems could become the standard decontamination in a variety of markets worldwide.”

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc.: Innovating for a safer world®

TOMITM Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology ® (BITTM) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BITTM solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHPTM) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

