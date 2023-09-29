Calian Launches Digital Health Portfolio Of Products And Services

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OTTAWA, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions has announced the addition of a Digital Health portfolio to its existing Health Solutions division.



Calian's Digital Health division was established to better capture opportunities across the evolving healthcare landscape and to better serve Calian's growing client-base. The Digital Health portfolio delivers services and award-winning software applications which improve access to high-quality care, while transforming the patient and care provider experience.

“For more than 13 years, we've delivered world-class healthcare solutions to clients across Canada,” says Kevin Ford, Calian CEO.“Our digital solutions create seamless connections between patients and healthcare providers to enable the delivery of more efficient and effective care and, most importantly, drive better patient outcomes.”

Calian's presence in the digital health space is a culmination of the company's internal innovation and numerous strategic acquisitions. Solutions in Calian's Digital Health portfolio include:



Cloud Interoperability Platform

Virtual Care

Remote Patient Monitoring Nexi Enterprise Resource Management

“We deliver healthcare and pharma solutions that are custom-built to match the needs of our clients and end-users,” says Derek Clark, President Health.“The combination of health and pharma services delivery at scale, deep clinical domain knowledge, and enabling digital health solutions is the future of Calian's Health business in helping our clients drive improved health outcomes.”

Calian is one of Canada's largest health and psychological services organizations, serving a diverse range of clients including hospitals, health authorities, pharma companies, government agencies, clinicians, care coordinators and patients.

About Calian



We keep the world moving forward. Calian® helps people communicate, innovate, learn, stay safe and lead healthy lives with confidence. Every day, our employees live our values of customer-centricity, integrity, innovation and teamwork to engineer reliable solutions that solve complex problems. That's Confidence. Engineered. A stable and growing company for 40 years, we are headquartered in Ottawa with offices and projects spanning North American and international markets. Visit calianto learn about innovative healthcare, communications, learning and cybersecurity solutions.

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

