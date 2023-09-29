Afghanistan's Embassy In India To Remain Operational, Sources Confirm

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Sources have assured Khaama Press News Agency on Friday that Afghanistan's Embassy in New Delhi will continue its operations beyond September 2023.

This commitment aims to support Afghan citizens and students residing in India. The sources, who spoke anonymously, confirmed the Embassy's determination to serve the Afghan community in India.

On the other hand, most Afghan citizens rushed to Afghanistan's Embassy in New Delhi to extend their passports and documents.

Khaama Press asked several Afghan citizens residing in India, who said that they have submitted their documents and passport for extension, and they have asked to receive their documents on October 3rd since Monday is a Holiday across India.

Ahmad Sabour, an Afghan resident in New Delhi, informed Khaama Press that“he visited the Embassy to renew his passport. He paid the required fees and was instructed to return on October 3rd to collect it. However, he noted that the Embassy is currently operating with just two to three employees handling services for the public.”

Additionally, Sayed Mohammad EbrahimKhil, the Consul General of Afghanistan in Hyderabad, assured Afghan students in a WhatsApp group that“The Afghan consulate in Hyderabad and Mumbai continues to serve its mission earnestly, striving to support its fellow citizens and esteemed students sincerely.”

The Embassy had previously decided to suspend operations due to unprecedented circumstances. In a statement, the Embassy cited a lack of support from the Indian government for this compelled decision.

The Afghan Embassy in New Delhi clarified that the suspension of its operations resulted from the Indian government's lack of diplomatic engagement. The Embassy's statement noted that despite sending numerous diplomatic notes to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs over the past six months, including requests related to the Strategic Partnership,

Agreement and other bilateral agreements, none of these crucial matters received any attention.

The statement emphasized that despite making numerous requests regarding critical matters such as the diplomatic mission's status, educational programs, consular services, humanitarian aid coordination, and support for Afghan traders, the relevant authorities either failed to take necessary actions or provided minimal support.

The Embassy is under Ambassador Farid Mamundzay's leadership, currently based in London. Notably, Mamundzay was appointed by the previous Ashraf Ghani government and has continued to serve as the Afghan envoy, even following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan in August 2021.

Reports of the Afghan Embassy in New Delhi closing down its operations have prompted sources within the Indian government to claim that the Embassy has issued a communication addressing this matter.

“We are currently verifying the authenticity of the communication and its contents,” stated a source. They added,“This situation arises in light of the ambassador's prolonged absence from India, diplomats leaving for third countries with reported asylum, and internal disputes among embassy personnel.”

The Embassy has reportedly communicated its intention to shut down operations within the next few days to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). There has been no immediate response from the Embassy regarding this matter.

