Ally Law Adds Three New Member Firms, Further Expanding Presence Across Latin America

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ally Law, a prominent global legal network with 80 member firms in nearly 50 countries, is pleased to announce three new members: Dret Legal in Colombia; Hernández & Hernández Abogados (HHA) in the Dominican Republic; and Villarreal VGF in Mexico. With these new additions, Ally Law now has 16-member law firms across Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean.

Photo: (left to right) Carlos Aldrete, Juan Pablo Cardinal, Luis Garcia, Alejandro Villarreal, Luis García, Oscar Hernandez, Lincoln Hernandez, Ramesh Viadyanathan

Continue Reading

Said Ally Law President Ramesh K. Vaidyanathan , co-founder and managing partner of India-based law firm, BTG Advaya , "One of Ally Law's core strengths is our ability to deliver local business intelligence and value, combined with our global reach. We are thrilled to welcome to our network these three new member firms from the Latin America region. Together with our current members, we look forward to providing our clients even greater depth of experience and expanded services in these important economies."

Added Ally Law Secretary and Latinx Region Leader Juan Pablo Cardinal , co-founder and partner of Richards, Cardinal, Tützer, Zabala, Zaefferer in Buenos Aires, Argentina, "Our newest members are highly esteemed law firms whose presence further advances our expansion strategy in Latin America. We look forward to working with them to serve the interests of clients with operations, investments and other interests across the region."

Ranked by Chambers Latin America, Leaders League, and Legal 500, Colombian law firm DRET Legal provides practical and strategic counsel that anticipates and responds to client needs. Dret Legal helps multinational and domestic companies, investors and high-net worth individuals thrive in globalized and highly competitive environment by providing full-service legal counsel driven by ideas and innovation. The firm has offices in Bogotá and Medellín.

Partner Juan Miguel Luna , says, "At Dret Legal, we believe that ideas can change the world - and the best ideas come when clients and colleagues work together in a spirit of collaboration. Our association with Ally Law embodies our commitment to collegiality and innovation."

From its offices in Santo Domingo and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, HHA delivers innovative, strategic and high-quality professional services to individual and corporate clients. Founded more than 30 years ago, the firm provides counsel on all aspects of corporate law,

regulatory compliance and dispute resolution, with particular experience in tourism, real estate, energy, insurance, maritime and other industries.

Notes HHA co-founder Oscar Hernández García "As a trusted advisor to clients with operations, investments and other interests in the Dominican Republic, it was our goal to find legal partners around the world who shared our commitment to quality. We found this in Ally Law."

Monterrey, Mexico-based Villarreal VGF represents owners and investors, publicly traded and privately held businesses, and other organizations in a broad range of high-profile transactions, with a long-term perspective and a commitment to the highest professional and ethical standards. With clients as its highest priority, the firm's lawyers and professional staff work under standards of uncompromising integrity, shared success and fair play for all.

Says Villarreal VGF partner Luis A. García , "Our team's primary goal is to build and strengthen bridges, not tear them down. We have been highly impressed by Ally Law and its member firms and believe that our shared values will strengthen our ability to serve all of our clients."

About Ally Law

Ally Law, a Chambers and Partners' Leading Law Firm Network (Global Market Leader), provides sophisticated legal services to major corporations, focusing on value and efficiency. Our 80 member firms are located in nearly 50 countries and 100 business centers worldwide. For more information, visit .

Press contact:

Wendy Horn

Ally Law

[email protected]

+1.612.770.6046

SOURCE Ally Law