Atlas Declares Quarterly Dividends On Preferred Shares

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) LONDON, UK, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Atlas Corp. ("Atlas" or the "Company") announced today that the Company's Board of Directors has declared cash dividends on its preferred shares as follows:
About Atlas
|
Security
|
Ticker
|
Dividend per
Share
|
Period
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Series D
Preferred
|
ATCO PD
|
$0.496875
|
July 30, 2023 –
October 29, 2023
|
October 27,
2023
|
October 30,
2023
|
Series H
Preferred
|
ATCO PH
|
$0.492188
|
July 30, 2023 –
October 29, 2023
|
October 27,
2023
|
October 30,
2023
|
Series I
Preferred
|
ATCO PI
|
$0.500000
|
July 30, 2023 –
October 29, 2023
|
October 27,
2023
|
October 30,
2023
|
Series J
Preferred
|
N/A
|
$0.437500
|
July 30, 2023 –
October 29, 2023
|
October 27,
2023
|
October 30,
2023
Atlas is a leading global asset management company, differentiated by its position as a best-in-class owner and operator with a focus on disciplined capital deployment to create sustainable shareholder value. We target long-term, risk-adjusted returns across high-quality infrastructure assets in the maritime sector, energy sector and other infrastructure verticals. For more information visit atlascorporation.com.
SOURCE Atlas Corp.
MENAFN29092023003732001241ID1107164732
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.