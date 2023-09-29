Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited (the“Company” or“Jianzhi”) (NASDAQ: JZ), a leading provider of digital educational content in China, today announced its financial results for fiscal year 2022.

Yong Hu, CEO of the Company commented:“In the fiscal year 2022, we remained committed to meeting China's demand for high-quality vocational training resources and solidified our position as a leading digital educational content provider in the country. During the year ending December 31, 2022, our company achieved a revenue growth of about 6.9%, reaching approximately RMB505.7 million, compared to about RMB473.2 million in 2021. This growth was primarily driven by a significant increase in revenue from IT related solutions and services, which saw a substantial increase of RMB192.6 million ($US27.9 million), representing a growth rate of 178.1%.” “Though our general and administrative expenses significantly increased in the past year, affecting our overall profitability to some extent, it is important to note that these expenses were primarily due to non-cash factors, including increased impairment expenses related to licensing copyrights and goodwill, as well as changes in provisions for doubtful accounts, mainly due to payment delays from educational content customers caused by the impact of COVID-19. We expect these factors that led to the increase to cease as we consolidate our market leadership and expand content promotion and distribution with our partners, thereby not affecting the company's overall performance in the future.” “With our expertise in vocational education and strong content development capabilities, we continued to build a comprehensive digital education content database in 2022. Our library comprises over 39,000 online videos and video courses, totaling approximately 10,080 hours, with over 75.8% of the content being self-developed. Our content covers a wide range of professional development topics, including employability skills, entrepreneurship guidance, professional skill training, skill enhancement, and professional certification exams, to meet the growing demand for online educational content.” “In 2022, we continued to strengthen our collaboration with telecom operators. For example, the monthly subscription purchase volume via telecom operators of our own mobile video package product 'Fish Learning launched the fourth quarter of 2017 reached approximately 31.4 million by December 31, 2022, and total monthly subscription purchases were approximately 2.8 million for the years ended December 31, 2022. We expect to continue leveraging the telecom operator's platform to promote our content and provide subscription services through our 'Fish Learning' mobile application. We also collaborated with another telecom operator in China to offer educational content redemption services for their mobile users. Approximately 3.4 million times course redemptions were made in fiscal year 2022. This arrangement generated revenue for us through point rewards paid by the telecom operator's subsidiary.” “By December 31, 2022, we received over 5.9 million monthly subscriptions from our Light Class mobile video package product which we launched with telecom operator partner since in 2019, more than 570 quarterly subscriptions, and around 0.2 million annual subscriptions obtained from WeChat users and through the partnership.” “In addition, we also collaborate with third-party content providers to supplement our own content database. These agreements allow us to use their educational videos and we aim to expand such partnerships.” “Looking forward we are encouraged by our revenue growth and remain focused on optimizing our operations, improving the quality of our educational content, and exploring opportunities for further growth in the IT related solution services sector. We will keep committed to enhancing our performance and delivering value to our stakeholders.”

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results:

The following table sets forth a summary of our (including the VIEs') consolidated results of operations for the years indicated, both in absolute amounts and as percentages of total income from us and the VIEs.

For the Years Ended December 31, 2021 2022 RMB RMB % Change (in RMB million, except earnings per share; differences due to rounding) Net revenues 473.25 505.72 6.86 % Gross profit (loss) 104.20 (5.54 ) (105.32 %) Gross (loss) margin 22.02 % (1.1 %) N/A Income (loss) from operations 50.79 (207.45 ) (508.45 %) Net income (loss) 52.93 (196.58 ) (471.40 %) Earnings (loss) per share – basic and diluted 0.43 (1.68 ) (490.70 %)

Net Revenues

Net revenue increased by 6.9% from RMB473.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to RMB505.7 million (US$73.3 million) for the year ended December 31, 2022. This increase was primarily driven by the net effects of an increase of RMB192.6 million (US$27.9 million) in revenue generated from IT related solution services, partially net off by a decrease of RMB160.2 million (US$23.2 million) in net revenues from the provision of educational content services and other services.



Net revenue from the educational content service and other services decreased by RMB160.2 million (US$23.2 million) from RMB365.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to RMB204.9 million (US$29.7 million) for the year ended December 31, 2022. Because there is constant need for updating and developing educational content, the Company faced the risk of content becoming outdated before generating profits. Therefore In 2022, Jianzhi adopted conservative strategies, resulting in a significant decline in revenues and lost subscriptions. The decrease was primarily due to the absence of new courses and attractive content, leading to decreased subscriptions from end customers.

Net revenue from IT related solution services increased by RMB192.6 million (US$27.9 million), or 178.1% from RMB108.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to RMB300.8 million (US$43.6 million) for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to acquisition of a cloud-based customer in the year of 2022 which contributed revenues of RMB 197.5 million (US$28.6 million) in IT procurement and assembling of equipment.



Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue increased by 38.5% from RMB369.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to RMB511.3million (US$74.1 million) for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase of cost of revenues was primarily in line with the increase of revenues in IT related solution services. Compared with the revenue growth, the higher percentage of increase in cost of revenues was mainly attributable to the high equipment purchase cost we incurred for IT procurement and assembling projects during the year ended December 31, 2022.

Gross profit (loss)

Due to the aforementioned factors, gross profit declined from RMB104.2 million in 2021 to a gross loss of RMB5.5 million (US$0.8 million) in 2022. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in the gross profits margin for IT related solution services for the year ended December 31, 2022, because we completed procurement and assembling equipment projects with contract value of RMB10.8 million (US$1.7 million) for the new customer, in which we incurred significant equipment purchasing cost, resulting in relatively lower gross profit margin.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses rose from RMB53.4 million in 2021 to RMB202.6million (US$29.4 million) in 2022.



Sales and marketing expenses decreased from RMB7.6 million in 2021 to RMB7.1 million (US$1.0 million) in 2022. This decrease was mainly driven by a decrease of RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) in salary and welfare expenses because we laid off certain salespersons and reduced marketing and promotion for educational content services, and there was a decrease of $0.7 million in travel and entertainment expenses as a result of decrease in salespersons, partially net off by an increase of RMB1.3 million (US$0.2 million) in the service fee which were used in tendering for IT solution service customers.



General and administrative expenses increased from RMB19.5 million in 2021 to RMB179.2 million (US$26.0 million) in 2022. This increase was caused by several factors, including an impairment of licensed copyrights due to outdated educational content, impairments of goodwill and customer relationships related to an acquisition, and changes in allowance of doubtful accounts due to delayed payments from educational content customers affected by COVID-19.

Research and development expenses decreased from RMB26.4 million in 2021 to RMB15.6 million (US$2.3 million) in 2022. This decrease was primarily due to reductions in salary and welfare expenses and outsourced labor costs as the VIEs reduced expenditures on the development of new educational content.



Income Tax Expenses

Income tax expenses changed from RMB4.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 to income tax benefits of RMB11.0 million (US$1.6 million) for the year ended December 31, 2022, because the Company incurred net operating losses during the year ended December 31, 2022 which could be carried forward for the next five years.

Net Income (Loss)

As a result of the foregoing, the Company reported net loss of RMB196.6 million (US$28.5 million) for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to net income of RMB52.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

Recent Development

On November 28, 2022, the Company announced its subsidiary Shanghai Ang'you Internet Technology Co., Ltd. has entered into strategic cooperation agreement with Jinqiao Management Bureau of Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone on its vocational training online platform.

On November 14, 2022, the Company announced it entered into a“Ten Schools and 100 Enterprises Action Plan” strategic cooperation agreement with Modern Industry-Education Integration Promotion Center of Shanghai Pudong New Area (the“Center”), to jointly develop initiatives to strengthen collaboration between local governments, schools and enterprises in order to cultivate cross-border e-commerce talents and create a platform ecosystem for modern vocational education (the“Cooperation”).

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited

Headquartered in Beijing and established in 2011, Jianzhi is a leading provider of digital educational content in China and has been committed to developing educational content to fulfill the massive demand for high-quality, professional development training resources in China. Jianzhi started operations by providing educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions. Jianzhi also provides products to individual customers. Leveraging its strong capabilities in developing proprietary professional development training content and success in consolidating educational content resources within the industry, Jianzhi has successfully built up a comprehensive, multi-dimensional digital educational content database which offers a wide range of professional development products. Jianzhi embed proprietary digital education content into the self-developed online learning platforms, which are provided to a wide range of customers through its omni-channel sales system. Jianzhi is also fully committed to the digitalization and informatization of the education sector in China. For more information, please visit:

JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”),

except for number of shares and per share data)

December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 RMB RMB US$ Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 61,266,782 65,055,278 9,432,129 Accounts receivable, net 104,775,266 17,173,021 2,489,854 Inventories 1,960,277 399,439 57,913 Deferred offering expenses 8,494,583 - - Due from a related party 2,473,750 1,051,869 152,507 Short-term prepayments 288,101,452 254,493,399 36,898,074 Short-term investments 11,430,000 4,080,000 591,544 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 5,123,221 9,518,326 1,380,029 Total current assets 483,625,331 351,771,332 51,002,050 Non-current assets: Right-of-use assets, net 300,024 - - Deferred tax assets, net 388,321 9,176,875 1,330,522 Property and equipment, net 214,717 153,880 22,310 Educational contents, net 206,695,356 214,441,814 31,091,140 Intangible assets, net 17,187,208 - - Goodwill 7,712,011 - - Long-term prepayments 143,494,187 151,779,105 22,005,902 Total non-current assets 375,991,824 375,551,674 54,449,874 Total assets 859,617,155 727,323,006 105,451,924 Liabilities Current liabilities: Accounts payable 24,286,309 8,037,004 1,165,256 Contract liabilities 327,299,227 290,028,010 42,050,109 Salary and welfare payable 3,411,486 2,302,646 333,852 Income taxes payable 3,743,247 1,170,795 169,749 Value added tax (“VAT”) and other tax payable 2,669,408 4,063,389 589,136 Other payables 5,276,472 2,658,243 385,409 Lease liabilities, current 295,367 - - Amount due to related parties 71,707,642 52,711,457 7,642,443 Total current liabilities 438,689,158 360,971,544 52,335,954 Non-current liabilities: Deferred tax liabilities 2,191,500 - - Total non-current liabilities 2,191,500 - - Total liabilities 440,880,658 360,971,544 52,335,954





December 31,

2021 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2022 RMB RMB US$ Commitments and contingencies Mezzanine equity: Redeemable ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 11,110,000 and nil shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2022, respectively)* 45,984,876 - - Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares (US$0.0001 par value; 500,000,000 shares authorized, 100,000,000 shares and 121,110,000 issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021 and 2022)* 63,291 77,747 12,111 Additional paid-in capital 54,045,908 242,093,942 35,099,483 Statutory reserves 23,599,304 23,599,304 3,421,577 Retained earnings 280,983,836 81,822,029 11,863,081 Accumulated other comprehensive income 400,233 2,520,630 365,457 Total Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited's shareholders' equity 359,092,572 350,113,652 50,761,709 Noncontrolling interests 13,659,049 16,237,810 2,354,261 Total shareholders' equity 372,751,621 366,351,462 53,115,970 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and shareholders' equity 859,617,155 727,323,006 105,451,924

JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”),

except for number of shares and per share data)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ Net revenues 404,931,954 473,247,283 505,724,311 73,323,133 Cost of revenues (275,790,112 ) (369,052,134 ) (511,265,334 ) (74,126,506 ) Gross profit (loss) 129,141,842 104,195,149 (5,541,023 ) (803,373 ) Operating expenses: Sales and marketing expenses 5,031,526 7,576,963 7,087,625 1,027,609 General and administrative expenses 26,054,063 19,476,375 179,249,830 25,988,783 Research and development expenses 15,584,738 26,355,055 15,568,768 2,257,259 Total operating expenses 46,670,327 53,408,393 201,906,223 29,273,651 Income (loss) from operations 82,471,515 50,786,756 (207,447,246 ) (30,077,024 ) Other income (expenses): Investment income 407,827 569,737 603,058 87,435 Interest income (expenses), net 53,596 (892,906 ) (2,088,467 ) (302,799 ) Other expenses (19,614 ) (12,563 ) (286,522 ) (41,539 ) Government grants 4,482,816 6,753,388 1,656,077 240,109 Total other income, net 4,924,625 6,417,656 (115,854 ) (16,794 ) Income (loss) before income tax 87,396,140 57,204,412 (207,563,100 ) (30,093,818 ) Income tax (expense) benefits (485,749 ) (4,273,788 ) 10,980,054 1,591,958 Net income (loss) 86,910,391 52,930,624 (196,583,046 ) (28,501,860 ) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,586,492 4,672,355 2,578,761 373,885 Net income (loss) attributable to the Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited's shareholders 82,323,899 48,258,269 (199,161,807 ) (28,875,745 ) Net income (loss) 86,910,391 52,930,624 (196,583,046 ) (28,501,860 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income: Foreign currency translation adjustments (35,391 ) 211,494 2,120,397 307,429 Total other comprehensive (loss) income (35,391 ) 211,494 2,120,397 307,429 Total comprehensive income (loss) 86,875,000 53,142,118 (194,462,649 ) (28,194,431 ) Net comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interests 4,586,492 4,672,355 2,578,761 373,885 Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to the Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited's shareholders 82,288,508 48,469,763 (197,041,410 ) (28,568,316 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic and diluted* 0.74 0.43 (1.68 ) (0.24 ) Weighted average number of shares Basic and diluted* 111,110,000 111,110,000 118,512,959 118,512,959

JIANZHI EDUCATION TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in Renminbi (“RMB”) and U.S. dollars (“US$”)

For the Years Ended December 31, 2020 2021 2022 2022 RMB RMB RMB US$ Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) 86,910,391 52,930,624 (196,583,046 ) (28,501,860 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation of property and equipment 538,303 78,000 60,837 8,821 Amortization of educational contents 24,375,147 45,296,565 91,542,454 13,272,408 Impairment of educational contents 106,182,780 15,395,056 Amortization of intangible assets 7,805,096 6,656,298 16,840,435 2,441,634 Impairment of intangible assets 12,139,226 1,760,022 Impairment of goodwill 7,712,011 1,118,136 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 3,592,290 2,362,967 300,024 43,499 Provision (Reversal of provision) for doubtful accounts 210,433 (119,539 ) 34,901,498 5,060,242 Deferred tax benefit (45,415 ) (649,078 ) (10,980,054 ) (1,591,958 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (31,439,946 ) 10,148,705 52,700,747 7,640,890 Inventories 1,877,720 15,655 1,560,838 226,300 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 357,319 (2,197,407 ) 3,127,291 453,415 Short-term prepayments 12,940,022 (285,437,271 ) 33,608,121 4,872,720 Accounts payable 7,921,537 1,059,057 (16,249,305 ) (2,355,928 ) Salary and welfare payable 415,648 9,831 (1,108,840 ) (160,767 ) Contract liabilities (9,365,507 ) 319,904,579 (37,271,217 ) (5,403,819 ) Income taxes payable (903,026 ) 2,822,268 (2,572,452 ) (372,970 ) Value added tax (“VAT”) and other tax payable (4,325,138 ) (1,122,235 ) 1,393,981 202,108 Other payables 455,342 (1,964,796 ) (2,787,853 ) (404,202 ) Lease liabilities (3,566,734 ) (2,020,636 ) (295,367 ) (42,824 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 97,753,482 147,773,587 94,222,109 13,660,923 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchase of short-term investments (140,145,000 ) (24,405,127 ) (3,850,000 ) (558,198 ) Proceeds from redemption of short-term investment 90,305,000 83,655,127 11,200,000 1,623,847 Purchase of property and equipment (39,980 ) (76,280 ) - - Purchase of educational contents (98,899,372 ) (64,811,320 ) (176,597,637 ) (25,604,251 ) Purchase of intangible assets (3,669,811 ) - - - Prepayment for educational contents (12,407,962 ) (139,002,868 ) (46,223,984 ) (6,701,848 ) Lonas made to a third party - - (3,015,018 ) (437,137 ) Net cash used in investing activities (164,857,125 ) (144,640,468 ) (218,486,639 ) (31,677,587 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment to related parties (26,697 ) - (17,064,116 ) (2,474,064 ) Borrowing from related parties 75,604 48,808,057 - - Net proceeds raised in connection with initial public offering - - 146,982,044 21,310,393 Payments of issuance cost in relation with initial public offering - (8,621,261 ) (481,408 ) (69,798 ) Advance to a related party for issuance costs in relation with initial public offering - (2,512,809 ) - - Refund from a related party for issuance costs in relation with initial public offering - - 1,421,881 206,153 Deposits made to a redeemable ordinary shareholder - - (4,296,606 ) (622,949 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 48,907 37,673,987 126,561,795 18,349,735 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash held in foreign currencies (264,826 ) (489,011 ) 1,491,231 216,210 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (67,319,562 ) 40,318,095 3,788,496 549,281 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the year 88,268,249 20,948,687 61,266,782 8,882,848 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the year 20,948,687 61,266,782 65,055,278 9,432,129 Supplemental disclosures of cash flows information: Cash paid for income taxes 1,436,662 2,617,807 1,177,693 170,749 Cash paid for interest expenses - - - - Non-cash Investing and Financing activities: Transfer of prepaid issuance cost to additional paid-in capital - - 8,943,892 1,296,742