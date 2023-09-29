Gaia Announces Participation In LD Micro Investment Conference (Los Angeles)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 29, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ: GAIA) a conscious media and community company, announced its participation in the following investor conference:



LD Micro Investment Conference, October 4, 2023 , at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles



Gaia's management team, including Chairman and CEO Jirka Rysavy, CFO Ned Preston, and COO James Colquhoun, will be available for meetings with investors. For more information or to schedule one-on-one meetings, please contact your respective conference representative or Gaia's investor relations team at .

Gaia expects to finish the third quarter (ending September 30, 2023) with continued positive cash flow generation and achieving member growth approximately double from the previous quarter, ending the quarter with higher total members and revenue compared to same quarter last year, more than recovering losses from the later part of 2022, caused by the industry-wide post-COVID subscriber contraction.

About Gaia

Gaia is a member-supported global video streaming service and community that produces and curates conscious media through four primary channels-Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga-in four languages (English, Spanish, French and German) to its members in 185 countries. Gaia's library includes over 10,000 titles, over 85% of which is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 75% of viewership is generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. Gaia is available on Apple TV, iOS, Android, Roku, Chromecast, and sold through Amazon Prime Video and Comcast Xfinity. For more information about Gaia, visit .

